newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Phoebe Bridgers' "Kyoto" and the Spectacle of Japan in the White Imagination

By Vicious Butterfly Princess
popdust.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlouching in front of a lo-fi green screen image of a temple in Japan, a platinum-blonde white woman in a skeleton suit sings the opening lines to her song: "Day off in Kyoto / Got bored at the temple / Looked around at the 7-11." A dear friend of mine...

www.popdust.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Giacomo Puccini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Nationalism#Japanese People#Imagination#Pure Love#World Music#Video Music#White Girls#The Spectacle Of Japan#Non American#Asian#Pinkerton Consist#Chairlift#Spotify#Inari#Madama Butterfly#Phoebe Bridgers Kyoto#Rolling Stone#Bridgers References#Japanese Cinema#Remix Japanese Imagery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
News Break
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Celebrities
Related
PharmaceuticalsBirmingham Star

Japan Prime Minister urges to fast-track domestic vaccine

Tokyo [Japan], May 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged the government on Monday to accelerate the approval process for homemade COVID-19 vaccines. "We need to consider revising the system, to approve (trials) more quickly," Suga said speaking at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting as quoted by Kyodo news.
HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

'Like hell:' As Olympics loom, Japan health care in turmoil

TOKYO — (AP) — As she struggled to breathe, Shizue Akita had to wait more than six hours while paramedics searched for a hospital in Osaka that would treat her worsening COVID-19. When she finally got to one that wasn’t overwhelmed with other patients, doctors diagnosed severe pneumonia and organ failure and sedated her. Akita, 87, was dead two weeks later.
IndiaPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Top Japanese CEO says hosting the Olympics amounts to a ‘suicide mission’

The CEO of Japan’s top e-commerce company said Friday that it would be a “suicide mission” for the county to host the Olympic Games this summer. The comments by Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani in an exclusive interview with CNN Business are among the strongest yet from corporate leaders worried about holding the event as the country remains gripped by the coronavirus pandemic.
HealthPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Japan approves 2 new vaccines ahead of emergency expansion

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan on Friday approved the use of two new vaccines — Moderna and AstraZeneca — hours ahead of an expansion of a state of coronavirus emergency that will cover roughly 40% of the population. It's the latest effort to contain a worrying surge in infections nine weeks ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.
Public Healthfortwaynesnbc.com

The Latest: Japan extends Tokyo state of emergency

TOKYO — Japan extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas through May 31. Japan is showing social and political strains as the coronavirus spreads ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which start in 11 weeks. Tokyo logged 907 new cases of coronavirus infections, up sharply from 635 when...
CoronavirusAnime News Network

Japan Adds Hokkaido, Okayama, Hiroshima to State of Emergency

The Japanese government plans to add Hokkaido, Okayama, and Hiroshima prefectures to the current new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) state of emergency, beginning on Sunday. The state of emergency now covers over 40% of the country's population. The Gifu prefectural government also plans to ask the central government to be added to the state of emergency.
CoronavirusPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Are Olympics in Japan in Jeopardy?

TOKYO (AP) — Hospitals in Osaka, Japan’s third-biggest city and only 2 1/2 hours by bullet train from Summer Olympics host Tokyo, are overflowing with coronavirus patients. About 35,000 people nationwide — twice the number of those in hospitals — must stay at home with the disease, often becoming seriously ill and sometimes dying before they can get medical care. Some see the crisis Osaka as a warning for what could happen to the rest of the country at a time when officials — and the world — are focused on the Olympics. Officials insist the Games in July will be safe and orderly even as a state of emergency spreads to other parts of Japan and a growing number of citizens call for a cancellation.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

World-renowned Japanese scientist insists the Olympics should NOT go ahead this summer as he slams Tokyo 2020 organisers for prioritising money over public health and says a request for 500 volunteer nurses is a 'bad joke'

A top Japanese scientist has accused Tokyo 2020 organisers of prioritising money over lives – telling Sportsmail the Games should not go ahead this summer. Professor Kentaro Iwata, the world-renowned infectious diseases specialist at Kobe University Hospital, has warned it is not 'the right time and place' to host an Olympics given the extended state of emergency in Tokyo and the critical coronavirus situation in other countries.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan opens mass vaccination sites for elderly ahead of Olympics

Japan opened mass inoculation centres on Monday as the country races to vaccinate most of its elderly population against COVID-19 before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. The centres in Tokyo and Osaka will vaccinate thousands of people every day, giving a boost to Japan's sluggish inoculation drive as officials battle a fourth wave of infections.
CoronavirusBirmingham Star

Over 80 pc of Japanese oppose hosting Tokyo Olympics: poll

Tokyo [Japan], May 17 (ANI): A new survey has shown that more than 80 per cent of Japanese people oppose hosting the Olympics this year, for which about 10 weeks are left. The Tokyo Games were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Japan Times, the...
HealthMetro International

SoftBank CEO slams Games as Japan races to catch up on vaccinations

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese tycoon Masayoshi Son warned of significant dangers around holding the Olympics in Tokyo, where the government on Monday kicked off a mass vaccination drive to catch up with other countries and ensure a “safe and secure” Games. In a series of tweets, the influential SoftBank Group CEO...