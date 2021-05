(May 10, 2021) Though known by many for her years on television with husband Terry Crews, Rebecca King-Crews has a long history in music. She had the blessing of growing up around music, and she always knew this thankless gift would never leave her side completely, thanks to her mother and father – a musician and opera singer respectively. That said, even with the wealth of talent in her career from theatre to choir directing, the Gary, Indiana born Crews was willing to sacrifice often on behalf of her family. But when she finally chose to record under her Honeybear Music label and her artistic alter ego, Regina Madre, SoulTracks was right there to greet her first two singles, “(I Keep) Holdin On” in 2018 and “Destiny” one year later. And the readership was drawn into those cool, impassioned vocals and mighty pen that Regina deems as ‘walking soundtracks.’