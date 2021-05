Lewis Hamilton reached one huge landmark on Saturday with his 100th pole. Can he inch closer to another massive one today and take his 98th win?. He starts from the front of the grid at a race track on which 22 of the 30 races have been won from pole, and 27 of them from the front row, so his chances are decent. Not only that, but Mercedes’ race pace on the soft tyres on Friday afternoon was quicker than that of Max Verstappen - although the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez was in the Mercedes’ ballpark.