San Diego, CA

Police release officer-recorded video of violent La Jolla arrest of black man

kusi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Department Friday released video footage from uniform-worn cameras worn by two officers who tackled and repeatedly punched a homeless Black man last week while taking him into custody on a La Jolla thoroughfare. The May 12 arrest of 34-year-old Jesse Evans —...

www.kusi.com
