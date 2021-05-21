NCAA advises KY high school athletes to ponder 'do-over'
The NCAA has advised in an “important message for prospective NCAA student-athletes from Kentucky” that current high school freshmen and sophomores could risk their collegiate athletic career at the Division I level for completing 10 core-course requirements before entering their seventh semester of high school. Ten of 16 required core-courses – seven in English, math or science — are a requirement for completion before starting the seventh semester of high school.www.sentinel-echo.com