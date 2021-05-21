newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waverly, OH

Going down to the final out, Tigers suffer 2-1 loss in sectional final

By Julie Billings News Watchman Sports Editor
newswatchman.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a sectional final battle between two strong Division II baseball programs, it came down to the very last out Thursday night at Tigertown. Waverly had the game-tying and game-winning runs on base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. With the top of the lineup coming to the plate in freshman L.T. Jordan, the Tigers had hope. Jordan took a swing and drove the ball to shallow center field, but Unioto’s Micah Giese played hero for his team, making a diving catch to seal a 2-1 win.

www.newswatchman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waverly, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Waverly, OH
City
Shawnee, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Game#Sectional#He Got Game#Go Game#Home Game#Home Field#Tigers#Division Ii#Miami Trace#Westfall Mustangs#Scioto Valley Conference#The Game#Score Runs#Scoring Position#Score Multiple Runs#Deep Left Field#Freshman L T Jordan#Play College Baseball#Junior J T Barnett#Center Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Waverly, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Jeeps edge Tigers in 8 innings

WAVERLY — It was a slugfest at the plate, and a clean game in the infield, and in the end the smaller school got the better of the host bigger school. That’s because the South Webster Jeeps scored a single run in the top of the eighth inning on Tuesday, and prevailed over the Waverly Tigers 6-5 in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II softball makeup matchup.
Pike County, OHnewswatchman.com

Tigers take thriller for 19th win on Senior Night

Winning many low-scoring defensive battles has been a storyline for Waverly’s varsity baseball team in 2021. It took some heroics from a junior to give the Tigers a 2-1 victory over Valley on Senior Night, which was held Friday, May 7. Junior catcher J.T. Barnett stepped to the plate in...
Waverly, OHnewswatchman.com

Tigers fall to Braves in sectional semifinal

Tournament softball action got underway Monday night as the Waverly Tigers hosted the Logan Elm Braves. Unfortunately for the Tigers the Lady Braves came out on top by a score of 13-3. “We did not execute the way we needed to execute, and they did. In the tournament, you have...
Waverly, OHnewswatchman.com

Tigers passing tests to wrap up April track and field competition

The following article includes results for the Waverly boys track and field team from the last two meets in April 2021. The Tigers went to Jackson for what was supposed to be a tri-meet, but turned into a quad. Nothing hurt as everyone got to run to show us what they can do! Turns out, they showed a lot!
Pike County, OHnewswatchman.com

Post-season paths set for Southeast District baseball teams

Post-season paths have been determined for varsity baseball teams playing in the Southeast District. The brackets were released Sunday afternoon with top seeds going to Division II Miami Trace (16-1), Division III Minford (18-2-1), and Division IV Valley (13-8). The top seeded Pike County team was Waverly. Playing in Division...
Waverly, OHnewswatchman.com

Flanders breaks up shutout with walkoff homer for Tigers

There's nothing like a walk-off win, especially when you can break up a shutout with a home run. That's exactly what senior Ben Flanders did when the Tigers squared off with the visiting Northwest Mohawks Wednesday evening in Tiger Town. It was a pitching battle between Waverly sophomore Alex Boles...
Waverly, OHnewswatchman.com

Waverly edges Eastern in close contest

It was an all Pike County SOC conference baseball battle in Waverly on Thursday night. The Tigers and Eastern met on the diamond with the Tigers edging out the Eagles by a close 6-3 final. “Once again Ben Flanders threw a bunch of strikes for us. We finally got some...
Waverly, OHnewswatchman.com

Lady Tigers hit their way past Northwest

The Waverly Lady Tigers softball team knocked off the Northwest Lady Mohawks, 10-6 in an SOC II battle Wednesday afternoon in Waverly. The win lifts the Lady Tigers’ record to 12-6 on the season. Waverly stepped out of conference play this weekend by playing (Portsmouth) Notre Dame on Friday and Unioto on Saturday. The Tigers will kick off sectional tournament play on Monday against Logan Elm and have Senior Night activities Thursday, preceding the Lady Tigers’ game with South Webster.
newswatchman.com

Carter signs with Clark State College for basketball

As a basketball-only player throughout her high school career, Waverly senior Paige Carter had a goal of continuing to play after graduation. Now she will have that chance, after signing with Clark State College in Springfield where she will continue the sport she loves for the Lady Eagles. Clark State...
Waverly, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Mohawks fall 1-0 on walkoff HR

WAVERLY — Unfortunately for the Northwest Mohawks, what went down on Wednesday in Waverly has been a theme all season long. Play teams close, and be involved in several good one-run baseball games, only to come out on the short end at the very end. It happened again on Wednesday...
Wheelersburg, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Pirates play longball again, blank Tigers

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Pirates play this home run derby thing really well — and did so again on Monday with Waverly. That’s because the Pirates pelted count ‘em five home runs against the Tigers —and captured a 10-0 six-inning Southern Ohio Conference Division II softball victory at Gene Bennett Park.
West Portsmouth, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Pirates split final 2 tennis matches

WEST PORTSMOUTH — By 4-1 counts, on Friday at West and on Monday at Waverly, the Wheelersburg High School boys tennis team posted a regular-season ending, weekend-dividing split. That’s because the Pirates, in Southern Ohio Conference makeup matchups, won at West by a 4-1 score — but lost by the...
Pike County, OHnewswatchman.com

Redstreaks play small ball as they down Pioneers 4-3

For the second time in three consecutive games, the Piketon Redstreaks baseball team has found themselves in the win column. Piketon avenged an earlier season loss to the Zane Trace Pioneers by picking up a close 4-3 win on senior night. “Like I’ve said the last few games, we’re playing...
Oak Hill, OHnewswatchman.com

Strong defense leads Tigers past Oaks

Victories in the SOC are not always easy to come by. And that was the case on Wednesday night as Waverly defeated the visiting Oak Hill Oaks 2-1 in a defensive battle. “We’ve talked all year about anytime you get a win in the league, it’s a good win. Every team has a good baseball team, and they play hard. They come in here, and we have a bullseye on our back," said Tiger head coach Jeff Noble. "We battled, and sometimes after a big road win, it’s tough coming in the next day. I thought Derek (Eblin) got stronger as the game went on. We didn't play great defense behind him tonight, but we scored more runs than they did so we’re tickled for the win."