Going down to the final out, Tigers suffer 2-1 loss in sectional final
In a sectional final battle between two strong Division II baseball programs, it came down to the very last out Thursday night at Tigertown. Waverly had the game-tying and game-winning runs on base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. With the top of the lineup coming to the plate in freshman L.T. Jordan, the Tigers had hope. Jordan took a swing and drove the ball to shallow center field, but Unioto’s Micah Giese played hero for his team, making a diving catch to seal a 2-1 win.www.newswatchman.com