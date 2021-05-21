Going down to the final out, Tigers suffer 2-1 loss in sectional final

Victories in the SOC are not always easy to come by. And that was the case on Wednesday night as Waverly defeated the visiting Oak Hill Oaks 2-1 in a defensive battle. “We’ve talked all year about anytime you get a win in the league, it’s a good win. Every team has a good baseball team, and they play hard. They come in here, and we have a bullseye on our back," said Tiger head coach Jeff Noble. "We battled, and sometimes after a big road win, it’s tough coming in the next day. I thought Derek (Eblin) got stronger as the game went on. We didn't play great defense behind him tonight, but we scored more runs than they did so we’re tickled for the win."