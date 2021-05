The big question on every startup CEO’s mind right now: what’s the best way to build now that offices are opening up and remote work is optional, not mandatory?. Other forms of this question include: Should I bring people back to the office at all? Should I allow people who have moved away to keep working from wherever forever? Should I change my company’s hiring policies to allow for a specific percent of remote staff, or keep it undefined? Is my industry and/or business model truly built for a majority remote workforce?