Demand for COVID-19 vaccine is waning nationwide. According to the CDC, less than 30 percent of the US population has been fully vaccinated, and yet, appointments for first doses, and in some areas second doses, are often readily available. Experts with Mayo Clinic Health System recently answered questions from the media about the importance of building vaccine confidence in our communities and the burgeoning issue in some areas of patients electing not to go back for their second doses. Dr. Gregory Poland, M.D., director of the Mayo Clinic vaccine research group, Mayo Clinic, Rochester talked to KAUS News about factors that can affect demand for the vaccine, and he went on to state that vaccines being met with hesitancy is nothing new….