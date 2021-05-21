newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greeley, CO

UNC women’s basketball announces assistant coaching staff hires

By Jadyn Watson Fisher
ReporterHerald.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Northern Colorado women’s basketball will have a new associate head coach and assistant coach, the university announced Friday. Camille Perkins will join newly-hired coach Kristen Mattio on the bench for UNC. Perkins worked alongside Mattio for the past seven years at West Texas A&M. Geoff Golden, formerly of Big Sky opponent Montana State, will also join the staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

www.reporterherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greeley, CO
College Sports
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Greeley, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Montana State
City
Broomfield, CO
City
Greeley, CO
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Ncaa Tournament#Nba G League#Unc Basketball#Assistant Coach#Coaching Staff#Assistant Head Coach#Ncaa Basketball#Big Sky#Division Ii#Lone Star Conference#Bobcats#The Texas Legends#Legacy High Schools#Texas Legends Of The Nba#Texas State#Colorado 14ers#West Texas A M#Coordinator#Coach Mattio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Country
Sweden
News Break
NCAA
Related
Ogden, UTFort Morgan Times

UNC’s Welre Olivier, women’s relay win gold at Big Sky Championship

Northern Colorado track and field is coming back to Greeley with some hardware for the men and women. First, freshman Welre Olivier earned the Big Sky Championship triple jump title on Saturday in Ogden, Utah, despite it not being his best performance this year. Triple jumpers receive six attempts, and...
Weld County, COFort Morgan Times

UNC men’s basketball program announces summer camp registration

Time to lace up those shoes and get a ball ready, because the University of Northern Colorado is preparing to hold its annual summer basketball camps. “We’re really excited to offer a couple of different basketball camp options for the local community in June,” UNC men’s basketball coach Steve Smiley said in a statement. “After last summer when camps were basically shut down everywhere, I know our staff and our players can’t wait to get back on the court and work with the young players in our community.”