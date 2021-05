RICARDO ZUNIGA: (Non-English language spoken). KAHN: "We only want to show and stress our concern about these actions that we believe are not contributing to the prosperity and well-being of Salvadorans," Zuniga told reporters. The actions he's referring to happened on May 1. With a new super majority, lawmakers from the president's party removed five judges on the country's top court and fired the attorney general. The judges were known for their independence. And the attorney general had been investigating corruption within Bukele's government. Bukele took to social media. He tweeted in delight, dismissed. He said the sackings were necessary to clean house.