Earlier this week, we were introduced to Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth via the series' official trailer- and if that's a sign of things to come, the streaming service could have something very, very special on its hands. Stemming from Team Downey's Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran and set to premiere on June 4, Sweet Tooth introduces viewers to Gus (Christian Convery)- part deer, part boy- who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins. One of those most invested in how the story translates from page-to-screen would definitely be Lemire- but from what you can tell from his recent social media posts showcasing the first time he met Convery as well as the time he spent with "Sweet Tooth's other two dads," Will Forte and director Mickle.