newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

On Memorial Day, remember those who sacrificed

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week from Saturday begins our Memorial Day weekend. We should all remember that Memorial Day honors our military veterans who gave the last full measure of devotion fighting for our freedom beginning with America’s War of Independence to today’s Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. As Plato so unfortunately noted, “Only the dead have seen the end of war.” Memorial Day grew out of Decoration Day, which remembered the 620,000 Civil War soldiers who died. Decoration Day officially began in Waterloo, New York, in 1866. Congress renamed Decoration Day to Memorial Day and made it a federal holiday in 1971.

www.stltoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Plato
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decoration Day#Military Veterans#Memorial Day Weekend#War Veterans#Civil War#Soldiers#Navy#U S Air Force Views#Devotion#Liberty#Independence#Freedom Of The Press#Speech#America#Waterloo#Denton#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Festival
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Aerospace & DefenseCleveland News - Fox 8

Honor military members on Armed Forces Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Today we are honoring those currently serving in the U.S. military. May 15 is Armed Forces Day, which is always celebrated on the third Saturday of May. Established by President Harry S. Truman, Armed Forces Day pays special tribute to the men and women of the Armed Forces. According to Military Benefits, Truman wanted to establish a holiday in which Americans unite to honor the nation’s military heroes for their patriotic service.
FestivalThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

PHIL HARDWICK — Remember why we celebrate Memorial Day

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, I am thinking of those who have given their lives in the service of our country, and what all of that means. Thoughts are scrambling through my mind: the horror of war, the families of the fallen, patriotism, the freedom that has come from a strong U.S. military, the use and abuse of the military, the veterans’ needs that are not being addressed, the commercialization of holidays. Sounds like I have had more than my share of caffeine this morning, doesn’t it? So let me move on to my main point.
FestivalPosted by
MyTexasDaily

Poppy Day Honors Military Past and Present

-Memorial Day is approaching, and this year there is something simple that everyone can do to honor past and present military personnel -- wear or display a red poppy. The simple red poppy flower has symbolized military sacrifice since World War I, but National Poppy Day (the Friday before Memorial Day) got its start in 2017 by an act of Congress.
ReligionSignalsAZ

This Day In History, May 24th, 2021 – “What Hath God Wrought”

It was just 177 years ago today, May 24, 1844, when Samuel Morse, a leader in the telegraph field and the man whom we get Morse Code from, demonstrated his invention to Congress. This was done while sitting in the Capitol building’s basement, which housed the Supreme Court. At the time, our Nation was continuously growing, and the idea of Manifest Destiny was spreading across the Nation like wildfire. However, though modern advances had continued to improve our society, the way of getting messages from point A to point B was still rudimentary, but Morse with his telegraph soon would give Congress and the world a fast and effective way of long-distance communication.
FestivalVictoria Advocate

Letter: The real reason for Memorial Day is to remember our fallen

Ready, set, go! That’s how many will view the Memorial Day weekend-the unofficial start of summer. After months of hibernation due to Covid and bad weather, it’s only natural to want to be out and about. But, let’s remember the real reason for Memorial Day — to remember our fallen.
Festivalcrestviewbulletin.com

HAPPENINGS: Honor our fallen veterans on Memorial Day

Memorial Day was established by a group of Union veterans in order to remember and decorate the graves of those fallen during the Civil War. General Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, wanted to establish May 30 as Decoration Day. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans...
PoliticsPosted by
Mix 93.1

East Texans: Remember Our Heroes This Memorial Day Weekend

I feel like Memorial Day weekend has come upon us what feels so suddenly this year. Due to the distraction of finally normalizing after the pandemic we've been dealing with, everything else has seemed to pass so quickly, too. However, no matter what is going on, honoring American heroes that...
Politicsbostonguide.com

We Remember: Memorial Day at the USS Constitution Museum

Join the USS Constitution Museum in honoring those who gave their lives in service to our country. Between Armed Forces Day (May 15) and Memorial Day (May 31), Museum visitors are encouraged to make a paper poppy—a symbol of remembrance—to honor a fallen military service member in their life and add it to our Remember memorial garden. This activity is available to all Museum visitors during operating hours from Saturday May 15 – Sunday May 30. The completed poppies will be featured in a Memorial Day ceremony on board USS Constitution. This ceremony will be streamed live on the Ship’s Facebook page on Monday, May 31 at 11:30 AM ET.
Congress & Courtsmnsenaterepublicans.com

Senator Mary Kiffmeyer: Remembering the heroes behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day is the unofficial kick-off to summer in Minnesota. In normal years, it’s the big weekend where people really come out of hibernation after a long winter. Lakes are packed, patios are crowded, and people begin putting more time and energy into their yards and gardens. After a long pandemic, Minnesotans have come to appreciate these simple activities like never before.
Festivalvenangoextra.com

Memorial Day’s Meaning and History

Memorial Day commemorates all men and women who died in the U.S. military service. It’s not to be confused with Veterans Day, which celebrates the service of U.S. military veterans, or with Armed Forces Day, which honors men and women currently serving. Memorial Day began a few years after the Civil War, in 1868. An organization of Union veterans established the holiday, known as Decoration Day, as a time to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers. From then until present day, the solemn holiday has been formally observed at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. The holiday began as a way to honor soldiers who died in the Civil War, but the day now honors all U.S. veterans who sacrificed their lives. Remember to fly your American Flag at half-staff on Memorial Day, from sunrise till noon. Return the flag to full-staff at noon.
Festivalsanmarcostx.gov

San Marcos Honors Veterans on Memorial Day Weekend

San Marcos will pay tribute to local veterans throughout Memorial Day weekend with special events at the San Marcos City Cemetery and the Hays County Veterans Memorial. American Legion Post 144 and Scout Troop 112 will host a ceremony commemorating U.S. military veterans who died during wartime at the San Marcos City Cemetery, 1001 Old Ranch Road 12, Saturday, May 29. Scout Troop 112 will raise the flag during the ceremony and place flags on the graves of all soldiers.
FestivalPosted by
TheStreet

Memorial Day's True Meaning: A Time For Americans To Honor And Remember Our Fallen Military Heroes

SAN ANTONIO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day weekend, USAA is bringing back its virtual Poppy Wall of Honor to give all Americans a unique opportunity to pause and remember more than 645,000 military service members who've given their lives for our country since World War I. According to a May 2020 University of Phoenix study, less than half of Americans (43%) understand the true meaning of Memorial Day, and many confuse it with Veterans Day, but the vast majority of Americans (83%) believe it's important to commemorate Memorial Day.
FestivalKGUN 9

The American Legion Family asks all to wear a Poppy leading up to Memorial Day

The American Legion Family is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. Every year around Memorial Day, it's not unusual to see someone wearing a red poppy. This is because the red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice that is worn by Americans and citizens of allied nations since World War I, to honor those who have served and died an all wars.
PoliticsCape May County Herald

Memorial Day… Lest We Forget

Some years ago, I had occasion to visit Arlington National Cemetery. If you have never been there, you need to go!. I visited the graves of John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert. There was however another grave I wished to visit. At the onset of WWII, a skinny young...
Yates County, NYFinger Lakes Times

S&S Hospital announces "Remembering Those Who Served" project

PENN YAN — The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is inviting the community to participate in the annual “Remembering Those Who Served” project. It’s designed to honor the American flag and to assure that those who are serving, and those who have served our country in the military, are honored and recognized.
Aerospace & DefenseLeavenworth Times

Remember those who supported U.S. military in theaters of war

Since the creation of the Continental Army in 1775, the U.S. military has defended the United States and its interests. The Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine have deployed around the globe. Many of those deployments were to war-torn countries. Some were to join with our allies to end tyranny and prevent weaker countries from being overrun. Some were on peacekeeping and humanitarian missions. Many of those deployments were to places that few of us knew existed.
Militaryfox29.com

New memorial dedicated to soldiers who died on secret mission to Vietnam

A new memorial for dozens of American soldiers and civilian crew members who died decades ago during a secret mission to Vietnam was unveiled Saturday. The Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 Monument was dedicated during a special ceremony in Columbia Falls, Maine. Nearly 60 years ago, dozens of soldiers assembled...