On Memorial Day, remember those who sacrificed
A week from Saturday begins our Memorial Day weekend. We should all remember that Memorial Day honors our military veterans who gave the last full measure of devotion fighting for our freedom beginning with America's War of Independence to today's Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. As Plato so unfortunately noted, "Only the dead have seen the end of war." Memorial Day grew out of Decoration Day, which remembered the 620,000 Civil War soldiers who died. Decoration Day officially began in Waterloo, New York, in 1866. Congress renamed Decoration Day to Memorial Day and made it a federal holiday in 1971.