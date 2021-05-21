On Memorial Day, remember those who sacrificed

Memorial Day commemorates all men and women who died in the U.S. military service. It’s not to be confused with Veterans Day, which celebrates the service of U.S. military veterans, or with Armed Forces Day, which honors men and women currently serving. Memorial Day began a few years after the Civil War, in 1868. An organization of Union veterans established the holiday, known as Decoration Day, as a time to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers. From then until present day, the solemn holiday has been formally observed at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. The holiday began as a way to honor soldiers who died in the Civil War, but the day now honors all U.S. veterans who sacrificed their lives. Remember to fly your American Flag at half-staff on Memorial Day, from sunrise till noon. Return the flag to full-staff at noon.