newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Hits Nintendo Switch in September

By Zane Wong
cogconnected.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it launched in 2018, Nintendo fans had missed out on Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom, but in a few month’s time, the game will be headed to Nintendo Switch. Though there are several different Ni No Kuni titles on consoles and mobile platforms, Revenant Kingdom is a direct sequel to Wrath of the White Witch, which is an enhanced version of the first game, Dominion of the Dark Djinn. The Nintendo Switch release of Revenant Kingdom is the Prince’s Edition, which includes all the DLC and several weapons and equipment packs.

cogconnected.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Revenant#Dlc#Dragon#Pc Game#Nintendo Fans#Consoles#Releases#Adventure#Wrath#Hits#Cat King#September 13th#Mobile Platforms#The Game#Time#Cat Ears
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Cats
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Pecaminosa Arrives on Nintendo Switch and Steam May 27th

There is only one week left for the noir Action-RPG created by Cereal Games; Pecaminosa to be released on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Pecaminosa will follow shortly after; with confirmation of the final release date of these versions for Sony and Microsoft’s consoles.
Video Gamesreviewgeek.com

Finally, an Excuse to Get Your Nintendo Switch Out in Math Class

While you’re playing Monster Hunter Rise, I’m out here doin’ equations on my Nintendo Switch. You heard that right—four years after its release, the Switch finally has a scientific calculator app. And it looks just like the old iPhone calculator! And it costs $10 … You’re never going to download this app, are you?
Video GamesEngadget

The hottest new Nintendo Switch app is... Calculator!

Who needs the next-generation graphics of Returnal, or the complex narrative of Nier Replicant, when you've got... Calculator! A $10 app now on the Nintendo Switch eShop, it's a "scientific calculator with a clear easy-to-read multi-line display, which should help with those not-so-easy-to-do maths problems." As reported by Eurogamer, Calculator should look familiar to anyone who's used the equivalent iOS app. But that doesn't cost $10! No, this app is special.
Video Gamespocketnow.com

Possible OLED Nintendo Switch Pro Already Making A Weird Appearance

We have been getting rumors about a possible Nintendo Switch refresh for quite a while now. The first time this happened was back in May 2020, when we saw rumors of Samsung and AMD components in the new Switch. However, the latest information could confirm part of what was said last year as a new Nintendo Switch Pro has surfaced in an unexpected situation.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

The Nintendo Switch firmware has been updated to version 12.0.2

A month ago, Nintendo updated the Nintendo Switch firmware. Unlike the update before it, version 12.0.1 didn’t really have anything of note, even after dataminers took a look into the update’s files. Nintendo’s updates as of late have been mainly focusing on “general system stability improvements”. Well, another month has...
NFLGamespot

Best Deals Today: Nintendo Switch Exclusives, Gaming Laptops, Soundbars, And More

Wednesday has brought a new flash sale at Best Buy, with deals on Razer and Asus gaming laptops, soundbars, and more. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch owners have a nice selection to choose from, with first-party exclusives like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and great accessories such as the Hori Split Pad Pro. Meanwhile, Best Buy has a few noteworthy deals, including a nice discount on a Samsung smart monitor and an awesome deal on a SanDisk portable NVMe SSD. We've rounded up the best deals you can grab on Wednesday. Make sure to check back here tomorrow for new deals.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Nintendo Switch System Update 12.0.2 Patch Notes

Update 12.0.2 has arrived for the Nintendo Switch console, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Nintendo released Switch system update version 12.0.1 last month and that was a stability update. Well it looks like we have another boring update for you today which was released on May 11th, 2021.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Leaker Finds Secret Changes in the New Update

Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite system update. According to Nintendo, it makes some improvements to the console's stability, and nothing else. However, while the patch notes reveal nothing of note, dataminers have revealed the update isn't this vague and uninteresting. What exactly it does, remains a mystery, but dataminers have discovered that the update made changes to the following: core system components, the bluetooth driver, and the application manager.
Video Gamesmyboysandtheirtoys.com

Nintendo Switch Games + A Giveaway!

School is almost out for summer break and that means more kids will be home looking for something fun to occupy their time! Recently, Nintendo released several new Nintendo Switch games that can help keep them entertained including Pokemon Snap. Read on for details, including a Pokemon Shield giveaway!. This...
Video GamesIGN

Fire: Ungh's Quest - Nintendo Switch Animated Launch Trailer

Check out the adorable and fun animated launch trailer for Fire: Ungh's Quest. After falling asleep during his watch and getting banished from his village after letting the fire go out, Ungh has to redeem himself by finding a new flame. Go on a journey with Neanderthal Ungh on a quest to find fire in this puzzle adventure game, Fire: Ungh's Quest, available now on Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesslickdeals.net

A Good Ergonomic Nintendo Switch Controller for $40? Yes Please!

For a limited time, get the Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro controller in Midnight Blue for $40.50 on Amazon. This product normally retails for $50 – while the actual (and frankly less comfortable) Switch Joy-Cons tend to cost around $80 for a set – making this deal a tremendous value.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

Rumored Nintendo Switch Pro Feature Seemingly Confirmed

Rumors about the Nintendo Switch pro have been rife online since 2019. One of the rumors claim that the console would feature an OLED screen. A comment made by an OLED company executive seems to confirm this rumor. Nintendo Switch Pro could reportedly feature the rumored OLED screen if the...
Video GamesBenzinga

Is Apple Working On A Nintendo Switch Clone?

Rumors are rife that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is working on a hybrid console akin to Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOY)-manufactured Switch. What Happened: The rumors of a Switch-like console have their origins in South Korea — specifically the online forum Clien, Nintendo Life reported Tuesday, citing unconfirmed sources. The...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Is Mass Effect Legendary Edition Coming To Nintendo Switch

Mass Effect was once one of the most talked about series in gaming during the Xbox 360/PS3 era, with the trilogy of games taking us on an adventure unlike most others. Mass Effect 3 even released on the Wii U, even though the other did did not. Otherwise, the series has stayed away from Nintendo systems. With the new Mass Effect Legendary Edition being a remaster of an older game, that has people wondering if we’ll see it release on the Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Nintendo Switch Production Is Struggling To Keep Up With Demand

Though it's not a particularly glamorous topic and isn't talked about as much as it should be, there is currently a manufacturing crisis engulfing aspects of the technology industry, including video games. The woes of Sony and Microsoft in trying to produce enough new consoles to meet demand have been widely reported, yet even with established products like the Switch the issues are starting to bite.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Sabec Limited Launch $10 Calculator on Nintendo Switch

Sabec Limited have released a calculator app on Nintendo Switch, for an eye-watering $10 USD; calling into question how it got onto the eShop. Despite being free on most computers, smartphones, websites, search engines, and being a pittance to physically buy; Calculator is being sold now on Nintendo Switch for $9.99 USD (or £7.99 GBP according to EuroGamer).
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Savage Halloween (Nintendo Switch)

Savage Halloween is a platform game for the Nintendo Switch. It takes the much-loved holiday of Halloween and throws every imaginable monster at it, complete in a retro-inspired world of colorful peril. This tough nut is a fun time. If you’re looking for a story, there’s a short one here...