Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Hits Nintendo Switch in September

When it launched in 2018, Nintendo fans had missed out on Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom, but in a few month’s time, the game will be headed to Nintendo Switch. Though there are several different Ni No Kuni titles on consoles and mobile platforms, Revenant Kingdom is a direct sequel to Wrath of the White Witch, which is an enhanced version of the first game, Dominion of the Dark Djinn. The Nintendo Switch release of Revenant Kingdom is the Prince’s Edition, which includes all the DLC and several weapons and equipment packs.