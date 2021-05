Adames went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 7-3 win over the Angels. Adames knocked a double and came around to score as part of a four-run third inning. He then took Jose Quintana deep the next inning for his third homer of the season and first since April 12. The 25-year-old shortstop entered Monday in a 2-for-31 slump over his last 10 games.