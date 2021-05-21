newsbreak-logo
Liberty waive Layshia Clarendon in preparation for Natasha Howard return: ‘It ended up being a tough decision’

By Sarah Valenzuela, New York Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Layshia Clarendon was a huge part of the 2020 season. They were no longer needed in that role with the Liberty for 2021.

Clarendon was the first piece of the puzzle Liberty head coach Walt Hopkins started to construct in his first year. He was acquired early in the offseason, before the coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of the season and forced it to open in a bubble at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

On Thursday, in order to make space on the roster for Natasha Howard, the last piece of this year’s puzzle, the Liberty waived Clarendon. It was in no way an easy decision.

“It was not a decision that we came to lightly,” Hopkins said Friday before the Liberty’s game against the Mystics in Washington. “It’s a lot of deliberation and, ultimately, we had to look at what we were building and maximizing the usage of the minutes that we have for our young players.

“So it ended up being a tough decision, but one that we think is the right one.”

Clarendon started 19 of the 22 regular season games that year, averaging about 26 minutes, 2.5 rebounds, almost 4 assists and 11.5 points per game. But they were more than just the most veteran of the team. Clarendon was a mentor and teacher for the new look team carrying seven rookies — eight if you include the first-year head coach. In particular, she was responsible for helping Sabrina Ionescu, adjust to being a point guard in the WNBA.

“She just makes people better around her,” Clarendon said of Ionescu in July, “and that’s really nice to have as a point guard playmaker myself, it’s like great to have another point guard playmaker knowing like I could be off the ball sometimes and she could bring it out, but we have like multiple people who can play and lead in different positions.”

That Liberty team lacked depth. The current Liberty went into this season with a lot of it.

“Layshia absolutely had an impact last year, in a lot of ways,” Hopkins said of Clarendon, who was also an essential part of the WNBA’s racial justice activism.

Clarendon stepped forward to sit on the league’s first-ever Social Justice Council, which last year worked to advocate for justice for Breonna Taylor and other Black and Brown women who were victims of police brutality.

“But at the end of the day, our job is to put the best group out there on a night-to-night basis that we think fits our system and gives us the best chance to win,” Hopkins continued. “It was that way last year, it’s that way this year and it’ll be that way going forward.”

Of the three games the Liberty (3-0) have played so far this season, Clarendon played in just one for three minutes.

“I want to thank every person who reached out to me, our family has been flooded with an outpouring of love,” Clarendon said in a tweet on Friday . “I’m still pretty shocked and heartbroken to be in this moment. But don’t worry people have tried to bury me before they just keep forgetting I’m a seed I’ll be back.”

Howard, whose EuroLeague season ended this month, is still in the COVID screening protocol, but was reported to be en route to Brooklyn as of Tuesday.

