The world basically shut down and staying inside is definitely taking a toll on many people. Some people have been using different ways to cope with it. For example, meditating, playing video games, finding a new hobby, or just simply sleeping. Although it’s as though most of us have been using music and whatever is on Netflix. For this generation having entertainment is key, so when we are bored we find different ways to keep us occupied. Those can be anything, anywhere, whether it’s outside or inside. Although with this pandemic it’s hard to get entertainment from outside, so we’re stuck inside.