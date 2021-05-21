newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Mentoring from Darkness to Colors

By Pueyen Lee
Thrive Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe word “mentoring” wasn’t in my vocabulary bank when I grew up. Largely attributed to my upbringing, since I was about 8 or 9, I cultivated this belief that help was not a common tool available to me. This belief stayed within me, unspoken, un-challenged for over 18-years where I fast forward myself as a fourth-year senior at my first job.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mentoring#Into Darkness#The Darkness#Deep Space#Career Opportunities#Work Time#Community#Women S Leadership#Colors#Mentors#Empathy#Guidance#Path#Courage#Mindset Shift#University Students#Bigger Opportunities#18 Years#Boundaries#Tool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
News Break
United Nations
Related
Visual Artsecondlife.com

Sinful Retreat : Colors of Darkness at Janus Gallery II

"The art of Ladmilla & Poetry of Eli Medier ’Colors of Darkness’ Janus Gallery II Saturday, May 15th, 2021 11:00 AM 1:00 PM You are cordially invited to join us Saturday, May 15th from 11AM-1PM slt for the opening of Ladmilla’s new exhibit in Janus Gallery II. Fly and Nina Setner will perform live, making for a fun afternoon of art and music. We can’t wait to share it with you!" Read more on the blog.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

How Do I Find A Mentor?

Without our typical networking gatherings, it may feel like you’re missing out on opportunities to connect with and learn from people in your professional network, and to find a mentor. So, what can you do to connect with more senior professionals and find a mentor?. Understand what kind of mentor...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

The 5 Steps to Becoming a Mentor

No individual is an island, and we need the help of others in order to survive and accomplish our goals in life. It’s for this reason that every organization or community has a special group of individuals who are tasked with providing support to those who need it the most.
Career Development & Advicepsychologytoday.com

How to Find Your Purpose in These Challenging Times

Knowing the underlying motivation and objective of our lives helps us develop a sense of purpose and deal with challenging times. Achieving objectives, starts with a comprehensive plan of what accomplishments we want people to remember us by. If objectives are not clear, we choose wrong actions, wrong purpose, and...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Fiona Buckland of ‘Thoughtful Leadership’: “Consciously lead yourself”

Consciously lead yourself. Imagine two rivers. One is the river of reality, and the other, the river of illusion (swirling with stories that our minds project onto ourselves, other people and the world). With practice, we can notice in which river we are immersed at any moment. Although swimming in the river of illusion is a very human tendency, it does have its dangers, which are amplified in leadership because of its wider and deeper impact. Thoughtful leaders bring self-awareness to the practice of leadership, integrating three steps: awareness, acceptance, and choice. Without awareness of our inner states and patterns, and the ability to choose self-leadership, we can react automatically, be carried away in the river of illusion, and so our impact is unconscious, and our ability to choose restricted. Without acceptance, we deny reality. Without awareness and acceptance, we don’t have conscious choice how to respond.
Chicago, ILseechicagodance.com

Our Readers Write: Dark from the inside out

Traducción al español encontrada aquí. Spanish translation found here. Editor’s note: The 2021 Our Readers Write column is a curated collection of articles and creative writing by various members of the Chicago dance community. We hope to provide our readers with expanded perspectives on both dance writing and the artistic lenses of the contributing authors. Taimy Ramos Velázquez, a 2020 Links Hall Co-Mission fellow, kicks off the series with a sample of the sculptures she often uses in her performance work—and the storytelling that accompanies her creative process. —Jordan Kunkel.
MinoritiesPosted by
PBS NewsHour

How colorism haunts dark-skinned immigrant communities

Fred de Sam Lazaro is director of the Under-Told Stories Project at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, a program that combines international journalism and teaching. He has served with the PBS NewsHour since 1985 and is a regular contributor and substitute anchor for PBS' Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.
Combat SportsThrive Global

Being Your Own Boss and Dealing With Self-Doubt

Being your own boss is often sold as the exciting journey of shaping a life of your own making, but being your own boss can be terrifying, sometimes to the crippling point. That’s where a common foe comes in, self-doubt, the culprit of many stuck creatives and budding entrepreneurs. ‘Being...
PodcastOMTimes Magazine

12 Habits of Super-Successful People

The difference between Super-Successful People and those who aren’t all comes down to a few basic habits that anyone can adopt. Or How Super-Successful People Become Super-Successful People. At times like this, we need most psychological tools to help us “keep calm and carry on.” And when I think of...
LifestyleThrive Global

Melissa Bayanzadeh of MÉRV: “Become a mentor”

It’s already proven that diverse teams produce the best results, as diversity breeds innovation. I believe this applies to entrepreneurs as well. Women tend to be very creative and they look at tasks and ideas from a new angle, which I think helps greatly in coming up with new and innovative solutions.
TV & Videosuri.edu

A teacher, a mentor, a treasure

KINGSTON, R.I. — May 17, 2021 — If you read the results of a research project on The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!™, you’ll discover that the TV show and accompanying learning media have a positive impact on the ways children perceive science and scientists. There...
Career Development & Advicepsychologytoday.com

How Your Job Changes Your Personality

On-the-job experiences can lead to personality changes, in both positive and negative directions. Stimulating work experiences that challenge one's skills and allow for autonomy are associated with increases in agency and proactivity. Experiencing success at work is similarly linked to positive changes, such as increases in optimism and an internal...
Animalselearningindustry.com

Celebrating World Bee Day: eLearning Lessons From Buzz-Worthy Mentors

While there are plenty of things that our Apis allies can teach us (i.e., "busy as a bee" or "bee kind"), this article is to commemorate their true spirit of collaboration and community-building. It seems as though the humble bee has a solution for everything. When their hives become overpopulated, they send a scouting swarm on ahead to colonize a new one. When they feel threatened, they'll only use their stingers as a last resort. But there's also a thing or two they can teach eLearning professionals about cultivating a supportive culture that honors the individual and the whole. So, to celebrate World Bee Day, let's look at 5 collaborative learning rules inspired by these prolific pollinators.
Career Development & Adviceimd.org

How diversity can be leveraged to drive organizational performance

Greater diversity doesn’t necessarily equal better performance, and organizations still have to be mindful of how diversity is managed in order to improve performance, writes Richard Holden. Breaking down the old boys’ club in business, government, and other organizations is intrinsically important. Ensuring greater diversity in organizations – on gender,...
PhotographyStab Magazine

Exceptional Photography From Dion Agius’ Dark Hollow

To tag along with the release of Dion Agius’s latest surf film, “Dark Hollow,” our pals over at Wasted Talent have released a premium, hardcover coffee table book celebrating the new feature-length film. The book presents photos by Dion Agius, Nick Green, and John Respondek. More details below:. We acknowledge...
Books & LiteratureArkansas Online

OPINION | ON BOOKS: 'Strength' is to let go of the self

We are divided, all of us. You are in my head, attending as I write these words. You have traveled back in time a few days, or maybe months or even years if you have come upon this piece in an electronic archive somewhere. Anyway, at this moment, whenever it is, you are reading my thoughts.