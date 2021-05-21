How Country Singer-songwriter Robert Jude Romero Is Lifting Essential Front-Line Workers’ Spirits During The Pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Rising Inspirational Pop singer/songwriter NEDY, visualizes self-value and takes a stand against bullying with the release of the “Made to Be” music video. The music video features Nedy showing a child that the opinions of her bullies are inferior and that she should feel comfortable in the skin that God gave her. This is a lesson that, if learned at a young age, can be prevented and not carry on to adulthood. With this exclusive music video painting Nedy’s vision for the single, all are left with the message that striving to fit societal standards is time that could be spent following your heart and being uniquely you.