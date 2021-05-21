How Country Singer-songwriter Robert Jude Romero Is Lifting Essential Front-Line Workers’ Spirits During The Pandemic
It has been over a year now since COVID-19 and its repercussions changed our lives. With most countries not appropriately prepared to deal with a global pandemic, they have nonetheless adapted as best as possible. Essential front-line workers such as those who work in the medical field continue to be flooded everyday with new patients. Because no one saw this coming, many hospitals across the country did not have adequate timing to make the necessary accommodations to deal with an influx of patients.thriveglobal.com