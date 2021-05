Two Crawford County residents are charged with stealing catalytic converters on the Missouri S & T campus. Nathaniel Leonard, 30, and Karen Smith, 53, both of Cuba, were taken into custody last Friday in the Thomas Jefferson Hall parking lot. Court records state a university officer spotted a vehicle that was linked to a catalytic converter theft on campus last month. When the officer questioned the pair in the SUV, he found one was in possession of methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle turned up one converter and tools used to remove them.