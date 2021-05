Corey Sutton tore his ACL at the end of the season in 2019 and elected to sit out the 2020 season. People are not talking about him because has no stats in 2020, but do not sleep on this kid. Sutton is an animal. The injury happened in the second quarter of the Texas State game after a catch across the middle. He will get to return this year and I expect him to shine. Let’s see if Corey can be the second Sutton to make it to the NFL. His father was signed by the Chicago Bears as a safety.