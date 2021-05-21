newsbreak-logo
Mclennan County, TX

Protesters line up as McLennan County appraisals continue to rise

By Tommy Witherspoon
WacoTrib.com
 2 days ago

Developer Austin Brock knows the housing market is tight and that homes are selling quickly at record prices. However, he wasn't prepared when he opened his home appraisal notice and learned the appraisal on his new home had gone up more than 50%. The first appraisal on his 4,267-square-foot home...

wacotrib.com
