Coronado Charlie For Cat City Manager Of Coronado

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Under construction, reserve now to customize. Welcome to the "Diamond" at Coronado's newest luxury development, the Crown Villas! This immaculate home features an open concept design spanning approximately 2,453 sq.ft with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. Enjoy outdoor living at its finest on your private roof deck and private patio! Interior features include seamless sliding doors, chef's kitchen with high end appliances, calacatta marble and quartzite finishes & stunning fixtures to embody Coronado's classic & coastal vibe. Estimated completion Sep 1, 2021.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Edith Salas, Salas Properties at 619-905-5780</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FuJTIwRGllZ28lMjBDb3VudHklMjBTUE4uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU0FORElDT1ItMjAwMDIwMDk1JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Stunning corner lot in the picturesque Coronado Cays with a 71 ft private boat dock and 178 ft of waterfront depict the epitome of luxury living. This home masterfully blends entertainment space with private, tranquil retreat vignettes. Distinctive custom wood cabinetry & ambient lighting pair exceptionally well with the vaulted ceilings. Expansive windows bring in radiant natural light throughout this exceptional residence. The open kitchen/great room is a perfect place to savor time with family & friends. Enjoy warm breezes & peaceful water views from the recently redesigned backyard oasis with casual entertaining space, pool, gas fireplace & built in BBQ. All bedrooms feature en suite baths, first floor bedroom is perfect as guest suite or home office. Master suite has expansive views overlooking the water way with walk in closet & additional full size laundry. Spa like soaking tub, separate step in shower & dual vanities are features of the elegant master bath. Topping out the list of features - a four attached garage. Contact Listing Agent Christine Baker 858.449.3200 for additional information.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Christine Baker, Willis Allen Real Estate at 619-522-9494</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Sophisticated one-of-a-kind corner townhome with a private outdoor entrance, large garden/patio, and 3 balconies. In the heart of the Marina, this open-floor plan, 2-level townhome features custom built-ins throughout including dining/living room cabinetry, an office with expansive desk/filing system, Murphy bed and built-in bunkbeds. Massive amount of storage and custom closets throughout. Walk-in pantry, upscale lighting, chef’s kitchen w/ Sub-Zero & Viking appliances and much more. Downstairs features soaring ceilings drenched in natural light. Move-in ready! By far, biggest bang for your buck per square foot! It's unique open floor plan and Zen-like garden patio space of aprox 350 sq ft along with 3 large sitting balconies feels very much like a detached home. Amenities include pool/spa, fitness center, concierge, 24-hour security, 2 prime underground parking spots, ample guest parking, billiard room, conference room. Across the street from Children's Park (scheduled to be renovated in 2021) and walking distance to all that the Gaslamp and Downtown has to offer, yet quiet and secluded from the hustle bustle of Urban living. Can buy furnished or unfurnished.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kathy Rolfo, RE/MAX Connections at 858-391-5800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FuJTIwRGllZ28lMjBDb3VudHklMjBTUE4uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU0FORElDT1ItMjEwMDA1MjUzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Under construction, reserve now to customize. Welcome to the "Opal" at Coronado's newest luxury development, the Crown Villas! This immaculate home features an open concept design spanning approximately 2,633 sq.ft with 5 bedrooms & 4.5 baths. Enjoy indoor & outdoor living while basking in the sun on your private patio, perfect for entertaining guests! Interior features include chef's kitchen with high end appliances, butler's pantry, calacatta marble & quartzite finishes throughout & stunning fixtures to embody the classic & coastal vibe! Estimated completion October 1, 2021.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Edith Salas, Salas Properties at 619-905-5780</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FuJTIwRGllZ28lMjBDb3VudHklMjBTUE4uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU0FORElDT1ItMjEwMDA3ODg0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>