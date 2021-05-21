Coronado Charlie For Cat City Manager Of Coronado

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleCoronado Charlie has many characteristics that qualify him to be Cat City Manager of Coronado!. The most outstanding qualification is that he is clothed with a “C” on his back coat! The “C” stands for “Coronado Charlie.”. In addition, he has countless characteristics. He is a civil citizen, yet a...

Imperial Beach, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Painting a city of kindness, one mural at a time

Imperial Beach artwork is in support of a nationwide movement. Imperial Beach has vowed to become a city of kindness and it hopes to engage the community in its campaign with five, diverse murals residents might already have spotted in recent days. Veterans Park features a mural with colorful flowers...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
San Diego County, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Rabbits and rodents peak

Rabbit and Rodent population is peaking in the canyons and hillsides of coastal San Diego County. In many neighborhoods, car headlights illuminate the rear ends of scampering cottontail rabbits making raids on succulent garden vegetation. On the fringes of suburbia, sleek coyotes are sometimes spotted slinking about in pursuit of rodents and rabbits, or easier-to-catch fare — house cats.
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

HEAR OUR INTERVIEW WITH CAITLIN ROTHER, AUTHOR OF DEATH ON OCEAN BOULEVARD: INSIDE THE CORONADO MANSION CASE

May 14, 2021 (San Diego) – True crime author and Pulitzer-nominated investigative journalist Caitlin Rother discussed her new book, Death on Ocean Boulevard: Inside the Coronado Mansion Case, in an interview airing today on the East County Magazine Radio Show on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. The show airs at 5 p.m.; Rother's interviews airs in the second half of the program.
Encinitas, CACoast News

Encinitas artist offers reward for stolen metal sculpture

ENCINITAS — A local artist is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a metal kinetic sculpture stolen from his driveway on Sunday evening near the corner of Orpheus and Vulcan avenues in Encinitas. The 8-foot tall wind-driven figure, crafted by longtime Encinitas resident Jeffrey Laudenslager,...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

San Diego County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Low-income renters throughout the San Diego region who have experienced COVID-19-related loss of income will be able to apply for additional rental and utility assistance grants. San Diego County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by more than $100 million in state and federal monies, is intended...
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

East County Happenings, May 16

School boards: La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Santee School District, 7 p.m. Tuesday. La Mesa and Helix Charter High School join the County of San Diego, Champions for Health and the Philippine Nurses Association of San Diego for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Helix Charter High School parking lot, 7323 University Ave., La Mesa. Vaccines are provided free by the county, Champions for Health, and the Philippine Nurses Association. Eligible persons aged 16 and older must make appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. For those age 18 and older, walks-ins are welcome based on availability of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. Second-dose appointments will be made the same day, depending on the vaccine received. ADA in-car appointments will also be available for those who require assistance. Call (619) 667-1322 from 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday to make an appointment, or visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/covid19.
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Volunteers are Convincing Hesitant San Diegans to get Vaccinated

Volunteers are canvassing in communities in San Diego County that may be hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Member of Universidad Popular, an organization centered around empowering Latino communities, partnered with Palomar Health to host a pop-up vaccine clinic at World Market Swap Meet in Escondido Sunday. “We found a...
El Cajon, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

El Cajon council is microcosm of vaccination debate

After meticulously and accurately recounting the significant benefits of coronavirus vaccination, and all of the reasons why people still might choose not to get the shot, El Cajon City Councilman Steve Goble came to a sobering conclusion. The time for convincing grows short. Falling infection and hospitalization rates, better treatment...
San Diego County, CAsandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Randy's Donuts To Open Big In San Diego County With 10 Locations Planned

Los Angeles' iconic Randy's Donuts has big expansion plans in the works, including 10 locations set to open around San Diego County. Founded in 1952 and best known for its 33-foot giant donut sculpture on the roof of its original location, Randy's Donuts recently signed a franchise development deal that includes 10 stores set to open in San Diego County. Randy's also has plan for 78 stores throughout California in addition to 7 company stores (Santa Monica to open in summer), 10 company affiliated stores in development in Las Vegas and 7 in Central California. It also continues its growth internationally by adding franchise development deals for France, Morocco, Egypt, Kuwait, and Bahrain to its international market now totaling 64 stores. In total, 165 stores are set to open. Randy's currently has four locations in the greater Los Angeles area - Inglewood, Century City, El Segundo and Hollywood.
Carlsbad, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

North County Business Briefs, May 16

Carlsbad invites local small-business owners to participate in the new Carlsbad Small Business Cybersecurity-Awareness Program by attending a virtual FBI briefing at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The city is partnering with the San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence to offer several no-cost benefits. Carlsbad-based small-business owners can understand their online exposure and risk assessment through a report from RiskRecon, and access training resources to help employees become more cyber-aware. Register at bit.ly/3hnxaJ8.
Hastings Tribune

Why does it seem like there are more homeless on the streets?

SAN DIEGO — It’s hard to miss. Along city sidewalks in downtown San Diego, in front of malls in Oceanside, sprawled across open areas near South Bay freeway on-ramps, homeless encampments have become a more frequent sight throughout San Diego County in recent months. Why there are more, or even...
Carlsbad, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

North County School News, May 16

The Youth Enrichment Services (YES) meeting presents the Carlsbad High School C3 Carlsbad Clean Up Crew at its monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Carlsbad Clean Up Crew is a youth-led organization dedicated to sustainability and advocating it in our local cities. Learn more about them at bit.ly/3eLljmB. Join the meeting with this link: meet.google.com/oed-oamv-auu. YES aims to help create a positive environment and safety net for young people in Carlsbad and the surrounding community by collaborating with other youth-oriented agencies and organizations. Meetings are open to all. Email reshelman@carlsbadusd.net.
San Diego, CAwtnzfox43.com

Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego

Originally Posted On: Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego Page 1 of 0 – (soberlifesd.com) If we were to ask which area of the country has the most small farms, what would you guess? The answer is San Diego County. San Diego is the largest producer of avocados in the country.
San Diego, CAPosted by
San Diego Post

House hunt San Diego: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Under construction, reserve now to customize. Welcome to the "Diamond" at Coronado's newest luxury development, the Crown Villas! This immaculate home features an open concept design spanning approximately 2,453 sq.ft with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. Enjoy outdoor living at its finest on your private roof deck and private patio! Interior features include seamless sliding doors, chef's kitchen with high end appliances, calacatta marble and quartzite finishes & stunning fixtures to embody Coronado's classic & coastal vibe. Estimated completion Sep 1, 2021.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Edith Salas, Salas Properties at 619-905-5780</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FuJTIwRGllZ28lMjBDb3VudHklMjBTUE4uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU0FORElDT1ItMjAwMDIwMDk1JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Stunning corner lot in the picturesque Coronado Cays with a 71 ft private boat dock and 178 ft of waterfront depict the epitome of luxury living. This home masterfully blends entertainment space with private, tranquil retreat vignettes. Distinctive custom wood cabinetry & ambient lighting pair exceptionally well with the vaulted ceilings. Expansive windows bring in radiant natural light throughout this exceptional residence. The open kitchen/great room is a perfect place to savor time with family & friends. Enjoy warm breezes & peaceful water views from the recently redesigned backyard oasis with casual entertaining space, pool, gas fireplace & built in BBQ. All bedrooms feature en suite baths, first floor bedroom is perfect as guest suite or home office. Master suite has expansive views overlooking the water way with walk in closet & additional full size laundry. Spa like soaking tub, separate step in shower & dual vanities are features of the elegant master bath. Topping out the list of features - a four attached garage. Contact Listing Agent Christine Baker 858.449.3200 for additional information.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Christine Baker, Willis Allen Real Estate at 619-522-9494</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Sophisticated one-of-a-kind corner townhome with a private outdoor entrance, large garden/patio, and 3 balconies. In the heart of the Marina, this open-floor plan, 2-level townhome features custom built-ins throughout including dining/living room cabinetry, an office with expansive desk/filing system, Murphy bed and built-in bunkbeds. Massive amount of storage and custom closets throughout. Walk-in pantry, upscale lighting, chef’s kitchen w/ Sub-Zero & Viking appliances and much more. Downstairs features soaring ceilings drenched in natural light. Move-in ready! By far, biggest bang for your buck per square foot! It's unique open floor plan and Zen-like garden patio space of aprox 350 sq ft along with 3 large sitting balconies feels very much like a detached home. Amenities include pool/spa, fitness center, concierge, 24-hour security, 2 prime underground parking spots, ample guest parking, billiard room, conference room. Across the street from Children's Park (scheduled to be renovated in 2021) and walking distance to all that the Gaslamp and Downtown has to offer, yet quiet and secluded from the hustle bustle of Urban living. Can buy furnished or unfurnished.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kathy Rolfo, RE/MAX Connections at 858-391-5800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FuJTIwRGllZ28lMjBDb3VudHklMjBTUE4uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU0FORElDT1ItMjEwMDA1MjUzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Under construction, reserve now to customize. Welcome to the "Opal" at Coronado's newest luxury development, the Crown Villas! This immaculate home features an open concept design spanning approximately 2,633 sq.ft with 5 bedrooms & 4.5 baths. Enjoy indoor & outdoor living while basking in the sun on your private patio, perfect for entertaining guests! Interior features include chef's kitchen with high end appliances, butler's pantry, calacatta marble & quartzite finishes throughout & stunning fixtures to embody the classic & coastal vibe! Estimated completion October 1, 2021.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Edith Salas, Salas Properties at 619-905-5780</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FuJTIwRGllZ28lMjBDb3VudHklMjBTUE4uJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtU0FORElDT1ItMjEwMDA3ODg0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>