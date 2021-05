With the NFL Draft officially past (by a few weeks now), we take a look at who we think will be the starting QBs for each and every NFL team in week 1 of the regular season. With the upcoming NFL season taking shape, we are already excited to see the action that won’t be happening until September. Between now and then, however, there will be pre-season games, as well as a huge amount of features and build-up to what will be another great NFL season.