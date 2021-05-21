Essentials You Need To Create The Coziest Reading Nook For Your Kids
A reading nook is essential for a child of any age, whether you have a toddler who wants you to read The Giving Tree *again* (here are some other classic toddler books to distract them!), a budding new reader, or a pre-teen who needs a quiet, comfy space. We all know reading is imperative to expanding kids’ vocabulary, grammar skills and imagination, as well as learning more about this big world around them and the different people and things that live in it. The key to encouraging more reading time is with an all-theirs, ultra-cool reading nook.www.scarymommy.com