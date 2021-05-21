newsbreak-logo
Keshia Knight Pulliam named Global Education Ambassador For Mielle Organics

By Marsha B. @introvertNthecity
News Talk 1490
 1 day ago
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Keshia Knight Pulliam has just become the new Global Education Ambassador for beauty and haircare brand Mielle Organics. The Black-owned company is celebrating 7 years of business and their new partnership with the actress with a huge blowout sale from May 21 – 24.

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/
Keshia Knight Pulliam
This press release is submitted and shown here in its original form, unedited by Furniture Today. Gift for Life, the gift and home industries’ sole charitable organization, today announced that global trend ambassador Patti Carpenter will be honored with its 2021 Gift for Life Industry Achievement Award during Gifts & Decorative Accessories’ 70th Annual Retailer Excellence Awards (REA), taking place virtually on Tuesday, August 3.
Guests Cathy Hughes & Neely Fuller Jr. l The Carl Nelson Show

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Dr. Frances Cress Welsings’ mentor Neely Fuller Jr. returns to discuss his tome on Racism/White Supremacy. He claims if you don’t understand how the system of RWS works and all that it entails then, everything else you think you understand will only serve to confuse you. Before we hear from Mr. Fuller, Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes previews this weekend’s Urban One Honors TV show. We’ll start this afternoon with Sister Pam Africa from the Move Organization talking about today’s anniversary of the Move bombing in Philadelphia.
Mielle Organics Celebrates Their 7 Year Anniversary With Announcement Of New Global Education Ambassador Keshia Knight Pulliam

CHICAGO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mielle Organics, the leading natural hair and skincare brand, is proud to announce the celebration of their 7-year anniversary. The global beauty brand will commemorate their milestone with a $5.99 blow-out sale May 21 - 24 as well as the announcement of actress and venture capitalist Keshia Knight Pulliam as Mielle's new Global Education Ambassador. As Mielle's Global Ambassador, Keshia Knight Pulliam will lead the beauty brand's initiatives to roll out their inaugural Global Certificate Program in partnership with Rutgers University and the Newark Business Hub. As part of the brand's promise to provide opportunities for entrepreneurship and education in the community, Mielle Organics will allocate part of their $1 Million More Than A Strand Fund to cover the tuition and start-up costs for 60 2021 program applicants.