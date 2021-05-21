newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Latest feature on crime app Citizen raises alarms as it accuses the wrong man of arson

By Rachel Lerman and Heather Kelly
SFGate
 2 days ago

Citizen, a popular app that tracks crimes in cities, offered a $30,000 reward this weekend for information on a man they said was an arson suspect in a Los Angeles wildfire. Los Angeles law enforcement did briefly detain and question the man, but released him and later charged a different suspect. Citizen took down the post and apologized for the accusation - but only after broadcasting his photo to a reported 861,000 viewers.

www.sfgate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#False Accusation#False Alarms#Law Enforcement#Fire Safety#Fire Danger#Information Security#Onair#Sp0n#The Apple App Store#The App Store#Lafd#Guardian#Vice News#Verge#The Washington Post#Crime#Citizen Employees#Burglary#Incidents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
Related
Homelessarcamax.com

Citizen app apologizes after posting image of wrong man as arson suspect in Palisades fire

It was a modern-day version of a Wild West “wanted” poster. An image of a young man was sent on the Citizen personal safety app to users in the Los Angeles basin after a brush fire broke out late Friday night and quickly grew. The post labeled the man as an arson suspect and offered a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with the Pacific Palisades fire.
Los Angeles County, CAVox

How Citizen sparked a $30,000 manhunt for the wrong guy

Citizen, the controversial crime-watching app, has apologized for an incident on Saturday, when it erroneously named (and posted an image of) an innocent man as an arson suspect and offered a $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. It all happened live on a new feature called OnAir that’s meant to provide users with accurate real-time information about breaking news events.
Cell PhonesFast Company

Citizen’s dystopian new feature is mass surveillance disguised as public safety

On October 26, 2020, police killed Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia, as his mother stood on the sidewalk, pleading for his life. Over the next few days, the neighborhood erupted in protest, and my phone lit up with alerts from Citizen, a public safety app. Writers for the app monitor and transcribe police scanner chatter, which is then converted into push notifications. There was a break-in at Rite Aid, a burglary at a nearby liquor store, a dumpster fire one block over, a trash fire 900 feet away.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Vice

Crime App Citizen is Driving a Security Car Around L.A. and Won’t Say Why

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Update: After the publication of this piece, Motherboard obtained emails and documents that show Citizen is testing an on-demand private security service. That new piece can be found here. Citizen, a widely popular app...
Longmont, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Longmont man accused of arson in connection to house fire

A 36-year-old Longmont man accused of starting a fire that engulfed a house in flames was arrested Thursday. The man was arrested by Longmont Public Safety on suspicion of first-degree arson and disorderly conduct. The man is accused of starting a residential fire Monday at his home at 1046 Gay St., said Longmont Public Safety Detective Sgt. Matt Cage in an email.
Violent Crimeshot96.com

Man Accused of Arson Expected In Court

The man who confessed to setting Friday’s flea-market fire on Diamond Avenue is expected to make a court appearance today. 25 year old Christopher Liggett was seen on surveillance video in the area where the massive fire started. He was located at a local hotel and questioned by police at...
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

Slog PM: Lots of Bill Gates Tea, Israel Tweets Through It, Crime App Accuses the Wrong Guy of Arson

The interim SPD chief has fired eight officers for misconduct since taking the position: But he hasn't fired anyone for the use of excessive force. Last week, SPD Chief Adrian Diaz overturned the Office of Police Accountability's findings that SPD should discipline an SPD officer who used excessive force during the notorious pink umbrella incident last June. In that update, Diaz listed each officer he'd fired since taking over the role of chief in the fall of 2020. According to a new report from Publicola, Diaz keeps these fired officers' badges in a box on his desk. Are they... trophies? He fired the officers for being dishonest or displaying biased policing. Based on what he says in this piece, Diaz views those transgressions as more significant transgressions than excessive use of force.
Violent CrimesFOX 28 Spokane

Crime Tracker – Arson Suspect Caught in the Act

An arson suspect was seen behaving erratically near the scene of multiple brush fires when a good sanitarian called it in. A successful case of see something say something. Because of this witness calling in the behavior, the SCFD was able to quickly put out all the fires and the police were able to detain and arrest the suspect.
Spokane, WAPosted by
KREM2

Citizens help Spokane Police arrest arson suspect quickly Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police said alert citizens helped them arrest an arson suspect quickly on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, 26-year-old Mitchell Sander, was seen lighting a Lime bike on fire near the TJ Meenach Bridge. According to police, the fire spread to the surrounding lawn which caused about 20 feet of grass to burn.