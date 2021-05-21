Latest feature on crime app Citizen raises alarms as it accuses the wrong man of arson

The interim SPD chief has fired eight officers for misconduct since taking the position: But he hasn't fired anyone for the use of excessive force. Last week, SPD Chief Adrian Diaz overturned the Office of Police Accountability's findings that SPD should discipline an SPD officer who used excessive force during the notorious pink umbrella incident last June. In that update, Diaz listed each officer he'd fired since taking over the role of chief in the fall of 2020. According to a new report from Publicola, Diaz keeps these fired officers' badges in a box on his desk. Are they... trophies? He fired the officers for being dishonest or displaying biased policing. Based on what he says in this piece, Diaz views those transgressions as more significant transgressions than excessive use of force.