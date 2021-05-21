newsbreak-logo
Team 409 Search and Rescue helps evacuate residents ahead of more rain

12NewsNow
12NewsNow
 2 days ago
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Southeast Texas residents in low-lying areas are taking precautions to ensure they remain safe and dry ahead of more heavy rainfall expected in the region. Families are already calling for assistance from local volunteers like the 409 Search and Rescue Team to help them evacuate from their...

