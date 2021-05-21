New Approach Uncovers Epigenetic Drivers of Pediatric Leukemia

Cell senescence, when stressed cells can no longer divide to make new cells, is considered a factor in aging and in some diseases. As your body ages, increasing amounts of cells enter into a state of senescence. Senolytic drugs as anti-aging drugs are a promising approach to remove senescent cells, but researchers are still trying to figure out the role of cellular senescence and different ways to approach it. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), report they have discovered how immune cells naturally clear the body of senescent cells. Their new findings in mice may lead to new strategies and approaches to treating age-related chronic diseases with immunotherapy.