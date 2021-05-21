newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Injury update: Will Barton and PJ Dozier ruled out for Game 1, Austin Rivers listed as questionable

By Denver Stiffs
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn't the best of news on the Denver Nuggets injury front today as Will Barton III (right hamstring strain) and PJ Dozier (right adductor strain) have already been ruled out for Game 1 Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Will Barton III (right hamstring strain) and PJ Dozier...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pj Dozier
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Will Barton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Covid#Barton Iii#News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHoopsHype

Nikola Jokic Injury

TJ McBride: In addition to Jamal Murray, Monte Morris, Will Barton III, and PJ Dozier being out, Nikola Jokic has also been added to the injured report with right toe soreness. He is probable. email. More Rumors in this Storyline. 3 months ago – via Twitter katywinge. Katy Winge: NUGGETS...
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' PJ Dozier: Suffers hip injury

Dozier is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Lakers due to hip tightness, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Dozier went down in the fourth quarter but was able to make his way to the locker room under his own power. Initial reports indicate that he was able to avoid a significant injury.
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' PJ Dozier: Scores 16 in winning effort

Dozier scored 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with five rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers. Dozier continued to see big minutes with Will Barton (hamstring) and Monte Morris (hamstring) both sidelined again. As a result, Dozier remained in the starting lineup for his fifth straight game and scored in double-digits for the third time in that span. Other than a strong 48.3 field-goal percentage, Dozier hasn't contributed much aside from points, as he's averaged only 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks since entering the starting lineup.
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' PJ Dozier: Out with adductor strain

Dozier has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks with a right adductor strain, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. The 24-year-old underwent an MRI on Tuesday after leaving Monday's contest with a hip injury, and he'll miss at least one game with the adductor strain. Dozier's availability beyond Wednesday's contest remains up in the air.
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' PJ Dozier: No timeline for return

Coach Michael Malone indicated Wednesday that Dozier (groin) is facing an extended absence, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. The 24-year-old suffered a right adductor strain Tuesday, and Malone said he doesn't expect the wing to play "any time soon." It's safe to assume Dozier will be sidelined through the end of the regular season, which finishes up May 16 at Portland, and his availability for the playoffs remains uncertain at best.
NBAdenverstiffs.com

TPM™ 2020-'21 Game #64 vs L.A. Clippers

Nuggets vs Clippers III: "FUCK LA! ALL OF IT" If you are viewing the pre-game version of the TPM piece and you enjoy gonzo-basketball reporting, I invite you to please join me after the game where the same link will lead you to the post-game version. In it, all of the disjointed/unsightly blanks below will be filled, complete with data/analysis and more snark than.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: How each unit of the bench mob is keeping NBA Finals hopes alive

Apart from a 10-game absence from Michael Porter Jr. in January due to a positive COVID-19 test, the Denver Nuggets had been healthy as an ox all season—until April hit. First, it was Jamal Murray, Denver’s second-best player and one of the most exciting young guards in the league, who went down with a season-ending ACL tear that could keep him sidelined for a portion of next season as well.
NBArotoballer.com

PJ Dozier (PG/SG, DEN): Week 19 Waiver Wire Pickups

ANALYSIS: Whatever food it is they serve in Denver, it's definitely not doing any good to the big-role players around the Rocky Mountains these days. The Nuggets, injury bug or not, keep thriving and winning games as to be on the verge of snatching the no. 3 seed from the Clippers and avoiding a first-round collision with the Lakers. And although that probably has more to do with MVP-to-be Nikola Jokic and the outstanding level of play of Michael Porter Jr., it also has to do with the likes of Facundo Campazzo and PJ Dozier leveling up their games of late in time for the home stretch.
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Film Friday: What’s the deal with Aaron Gordon

If you’re not familiar with Film Fridays, each Friday, I’ll be looking at some recent Denver Nuggets’ games, lineups or something else from a film aspect to try and bring you a piece of content that you’re not getting somewhere else. Feel free to give any feedback positive or negative in the comments or find me on Twitter.
NBAmilehighsports.com

Nuggets steal No. 3 seed away from Clippers in 110-104 win

If you didn’t have Nikola Jokić as your top candidate for MVP already, you might want to rethink that after he powered the Nuggets to a 110-104 win on the road against the Clippers, replacing them for the No. 3 seed and winning the season series. The 3x NBA All-Star went off for 30 points and 14 rebounds, scoring 18 of those points in the third quarter.
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Still out Saturday

Barton (hamstring) won't play Saturday against the Clippers. Barton will miss a fourth straight game due to a hamstring strain. PJ Dozier and Austin Rivers should continue to see increased run in Barton'a absence.
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Recap: Denver continues their stifling defense beating the Raptors 121-111

The Denver Nuggets welcomed the Toronto Raptors into Ball Arena. Toronto usually poses some danger defensively, but Denver has shown they can be just as good. In fact, Denver holds the fifth-best defensive rating in the NBA since the Jamal Murray injury. Denver’s persistent defense remained intact as they beat the Raptors 121-111.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the five most improved defensive players in the NBA

As we approach the end of the regular season, we can take a look at the players who have made the biggest leaps during the 2020-21 campaign. While there is already an award for the NBA’s Most Improved Player, with emerging stars Julius Randle and Jerami Grant the current favorites to take home the hardware, that trophy is typically given to players who have made a stride on offense.
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Out Monday vs. Lakers

Barton (hamstring) will not play Monday against the Lakers. This will be the sixth straight absence for Barton, who, like teammate Monte Morris, continues to deal with a strained right hamstring. Both players are without a firm timetable, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the pair misses another full week.
NBARotowire

DraftKings NBA: Thursday Picks

BKN (-9.5) vs. IND, O/U: 237.5. Four of the six games on tonight's slate have spreads of at least 8.5 points. Trying to predict blowouts isn't something I'd normally recommend, but it makes sense on a shorter slate like this one to target games that project to be competitive. In this case, two of the premier spend-up options in Nikola Jokic ($10,900) and Stephen Curry ($10,300) happen to be playing in those games, so it isn't a stretch to make them a priority. The GS-MIN matchup should be uptempo, and the Warriors are likely to be without Kelly Oubre, meaning Kent Bazemore will be a popular cheap value play. As far as the TOR-DEN matchup goes, the Nuggets have been an appealing team to target recently as the absence of Jamal Murray, and Will Barton has funneled usage to the likes of Jokic and Michael Porter, while Facundo Campazzo has been impressive starting at point guard. The Raptors have viable run-back options as the salaries of their big three have all come down over the past week. As things stand, it looks like we will have most of the significant news before lock, and that would be a welcome change from the recent chaos.
NBANBA

Denver Nuggets 89, Los Angeles Lakers 93: Three takeaways

The Nuggets came close to rallying from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough against the Lakers as they left Los Angeles with a 93-89 defeat. Denver clinched its spot in the playoffs after the Trail Blazers lost to the Atlanta Hawks earlier Monday evening. The team’s celebrations unfortunately wouldn’t extend into its game against the LeBron James-less Lakers though.
NBADenver Post

Nuggets Mailbag: Could brother’s DU commitment portend Michael Porter Jr. extension with Denver?

Beat writer Mike Singer opens up the Nuggets Mailbag periodically throughout the season. Pose a Nuggets — or NBA — related question here. With Jamal Murray out, I doubt that the remaining roster can go deep in the playoffs trying to win 125-123 games against higher seeds. Seems like their best chance to go deep is with really stout defense and a “good enough” offense without Jamal. As coach Michael Malone has said previously, let your defense start your offense. Don’t just be content trying to trade baskets.
NBARotowire

Handicapping the NBA: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series. Domantas Sabonis over 41.5 points+rebounds+assists at WAS – FanDuel (2:01 PM CT) This will make for a better prop if Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) remains sidelined, but I think it's worth wagering on anyway. Sabonis had a huge performance in his first game back from injury, as he posted 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists in 29 minutes against the Thunder. The Wizards are obviously better than the Thunder, but their center rotation is their weak point. Sabonis is averaging 37.9 combined P+R+A on the season, and I think he can post better numbers than usual in this matchup against Alex Len, Robin Lopez and Daniel Gafford.
NBAdenverfan.com

Jokic dominates, as the Nuggets look to manipulate the standings

Nuggets coach Michael Malone has said his team doesn’t skip steps. His center, Nikola Jokic, doesn’t skip games. The likely NBA MVP, Jokic scored 16 points in the first quarter on Thursday in Minnesota en route to a 31-point outing. Jokic, who played 32 minutes and collected 14 rebounds to lead the team in both categories, could have used the night off and joined Michael Porter Jr. on the bench as the Nuggets began their now-annual efforts to manipulate the playoff standings in the final games as best as they’re able to ensure a favorable matchup… not that they’d admit it, of course.
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Out again Thursday

Barton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Minnesota. The 30-year-old will be unavailable for the 11th consecutive contest Thursday due to a strained right hamstring. Austin Rivers and Facundo Campazzo should continue to have increased roles with Barton sidelined.