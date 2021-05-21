newsbreak-logo
Homeless ➡️ Paralyzed ➡️ Pro Football | The Motivational/Inspirational Story Of Malik Boynton

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this video, CFL Defensive Back Malik Boynton takes us through his journey in becoming a professional football player. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.

