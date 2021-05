Q: We recently had a home inspection at the house we're buying. Unfortunately, the sub-area under the building was flooded on the day of the inspection, and the sump pump was broken, so our inspector couldn't inspect the crawl space. Now that the sump pump has been fixed, we'd like our inspector to go back, but our agent says this is not necessary because the house is in good condition. The termite inspector is scheduled to go back, and we want our home inspector to do the same. Should we demand further inspection or trust the advice of our agent?