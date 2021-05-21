Northwest Michigan Health Services To Host Vaccination Clinic At Chateau Chantal Winery

As the battle to get people vaccinated continues, Northwest Michigan Health Services is shifting their focus to rural areas.

They are hosting a pop up vaccine clinic at Chateau Chantal Winery on May 24.

Pfizer and one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

You can schedule your appointment online, and walk-ins are accepted while supplies last.

Tammy Sorensen, Director of Community Health at Northwest Michigan Health Services, says she is hopeful that this rural sire will get more people vaccinated.

“Some people have the barriers of transportation or they just financially can’t get down here and sometimes it’s just not on the forefront of their mind,” said Sorensen. “So if we go to them we will provide better access to the vaccine and more apted to give that vaccine and get that shot in someone’s arm.”

Another pop-up clinic will be scheduled for those receiving a second shot.