newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Northwest Michigan Health Services To Host Vaccination Clinic At Chateau Chantal Winery

By Kaleb Vinton
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tbqyo_0a7TElVv00

As the battle to get people vaccinated continues, Northwest Michigan Health Services is shifting their focus to rural areas.

They are hosting a pop up vaccine clinic at Chateau Chantal Winery on May 24.

Pfizer and one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

You can schedule your appointment online, and walk-ins are accepted while supplies last.

Tammy Sorensen, Director of Community Health at Northwest Michigan Health Services, says she is hopeful that this rural sire will get more people vaccinated.

“Some people have the barriers of transportation or they just financially can’t get down here and sometimes it’s just not on the forefront of their mind,” said Sorensen. “So if we go to them we will provide better access to the vaccine and more apted to give that vaccine and get that shot in someone’s arm.”

Another pop-up clinic will be scheduled for those receiving a second shot.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health Services#Rural Areas#Online Services#Chateau Chantal Winery#Vaccine Clinic#Walk Ins#Supplies#Transportation#Apted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

More Than 10 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered by Community Health Centers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Health Center Program-funded health centers and Health Center Program look-alikes (LALs) have administered more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses nationwide—with 61% provided to racial and ethnic minorities. Community health centers, which largely serve the nation’s underserved and most vulnerable communities, have been central to President Biden’s commitment to ensuring equity and access in the COVID-19 response and vaccination program.
Health Services895thelake.ca

Outdoor Visits Allowed at Long-Term Care Homes

You can now see your loved ones in long-term care homes for an outdoor visit. Up to two people can visit a resident at a time, plus two essential caregivers. Visitors will also be screened for COVID once they arrive. The visit will have to be outdoors, and masks are...
LotteryIntelligencer

Ohio Vaccinations Jumped 33% After Vax-a-Million News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The number of people in Ohio age 16 and older who received their initial COVID-19 vaccine jumped 33% in the week after the state announced its million-dollar incentive lottery, though an analysis shows vaccination rates lag well behind what they were in March and most of April.
Warren, MIArab American News

Community members discuss COVID-19 vaccines and return to normality

DEARBORN — On Tuesday, May 18, community members attended a virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccination held by ACCESS, the ACC, the Protect Michigan Commission, the MDHHS, Unity Community Family Services and The Arab American News. Panel members included Evone Barkho, MD; Sawsan Jamil, MD; Farah Jalloul; Imad Obeid, MD;...
Public HealthCapital Journal

Foundation wants survey respondents

The South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care and the state’s Department of Health are teaming up to launch the CDC initiative to find and survey frontline emergency and healthcare workers to develop future training programs. The CDC’s Project Firstline intends to stop the spread of infectious disease threats by providing...
Healthnorcalpublicmedia.org

Sonoma County shifts to pop-up vaccine clinics

So far, over half a million vaccine doses have been administered throughout the county, and local vaccine clinics have given out about a fifth of those doses. Because of that progress, most clinics will close down by the end of June and shift their focus on going out in the community to give people shots that need one.
Bristol, CTEyewitness News

Community Health Center Inc. to host vaccine clinic at Lake Compounce

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- On Saturday, Community Health Center Inc. is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Lake Compounce. This is part of its summer “ABC Vaccine Initiative,” meant to bring vaccines to amusement parks, beaches, and camps. CHC said amusement park goers 12 years and older will be...
Mandan, NDBismarck Tribune

Custer Health to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19

Mandan-based Custer Health will soon begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, and North Dakota's Health Department began recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Galax, VAGalax Gazette

Free Clinic expanding eligibility, services, hours

A valuable medical resource in the Twin Counties announced this week that it will be expanding eligibility, services and hours of operation. The Free Clinic of the Twin Counties, established in August 1992, is a registered 501c(3) non-profit organization, and is a longstanding member of the Virginia Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (VAFCC), a network of non-profit clinics that seeks to provide support and advocacy in bringing healthcare to Virginia’s underserved areas.
Jacksonville, NCWITN

Jacksonville clinic expanding mental health services

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope for the Warriors in Jacksonville is expanding its mental health services to include active-duty service members. The clinic offers virtual mental health services for post 9/11 veterans and anyone who has served in the U.S. Armed Forces....
Albany County, NYWRGB

Baptist church hosts vaccination clinic

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County residents can get vaccinated at the Emmanuel Baptist Church on Friday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary. Albany County, CDPHP and Focus Churches of Albany are hosting weekly Pfizer vaccination clinics at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 275 State Street in Albany.
Kern County, CAtheloopnewspaper.com

Public Health urges everyone to practice water safety

As temperatures rise and families take to their backyard swimming pools and visit other bodies of water to cool off, Kern County Public Health urges everyone to take steps to keep your kids safe. While water can be fun for kids and a great way to escape the heat, it can also pose serious dangers.
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

Celebrating Dubois Medical Clinic

Congratulations to Dr. Vaughn Morgan for ten years of service with Community Health Centers. We appreciate your commitment to quality patient care. “I have traveled extensively in my time and have never received such caring treatment. The citizens of Dubois have a real gem with their clinic and the entire staff that takes care of you there.”