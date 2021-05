With the NBA regular season hitting the home stretch, the MVP race is becoming more and more of a runaway. For the first time in his career, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is in a prime position to take home the award. Not only would Jokic be the first center to win the award since Shaquille O'Neal in 1999-2000, but he would also be the first Nuggets player to be named MVP.