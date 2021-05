And then, there we were, as if the past year never happened. Sitting around a table together, under the crape myrtles in the backyard, unmasked, joking and passing plates — the uncertainty and loneliness of the last year melting away like ice in the glass pitcher in the center of the table. This was the first time in over a year that we were able to sit together as a family, at the same table, unmasked. There was banter and good-natured kidding, but we weren’t far enough away from “that year” to have a good laugh about it. If comedy equals tragedy plus time, we had a ways to go, but we were approaching normal and that is good enough for me.