When the crypto market went into freefall on Wednesday, centralized exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, Kraken, and Gemini suffered outages while DEXs (decentralized exchanges) like Uniswap and 1inch stayed up and running without a hitch. Even though it's not quite an apples-to-apples comparison since DEXs typically have far smaller trading volume, the resilience of DEXs reinforced their appeal as the go-to place for crypto-savvy traders to swap DeFi (decentralized finance) tokens.