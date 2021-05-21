newsbreak-logo
Synaptics May Be A Premium IoT Company, But It's Still Cranking Out Solid Fingerprint Readers For Notebooks And Chromebooks

By Patrick Moorhead
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As I've been following and writing about Synaptics over the last few years, I've witnessed a fascinating and transitional time for the company. I've seen Synaptics turn around its financials under its adept new CEO, Michael Hurlston, and lean hard into its IoT efforts. So much so that I believe it's more apt these days to call Synaptics an "IoT" company. However, much I've harped on this point, it's important to remember that Synaptics got its start initially as a manufacturer of trackpads and fingerprint readers—an area where it still excels and claims leadership to this day. Today I wanted to talk about that part of Synaptics' business since I've devoted so much time towards Synaptics' significant expansion into IoT as of late. Let's dive into the latest announcements out of the business that originally put Synaptics on the map.

