Following Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson Has Scored Another DC Role

Black Adam is officially in production! Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock arrived in Atlanta to begin filming the movie, and Hawkman actor Aldis Hodge revealed a photo from his first day of shooting. There was also some new casting news to come out of the production this week when it was announced that Young Rock actor Uli Latukefu had been cast in an unknown role. Latukefu plays a younger version of Johnson on the NBC sitcom, which has folks wondering if he'll be taking up a similar role in Black Adam. Either way, The Rock is definitely excited to have him on board for another project.