Following Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson Has Scored Another DC Role
Dwayne Johnson cemented himself as one of Hollywood's top action stars a long time ago, and now he's finally jumping into the superhero movie realm. Over a decade after he was originally lined up to play Black Adam, The Rock is finally shooting the Kahndaqian antihero's solo movie, but now word's come in that this won't be his only DC role. That's because Johnson has also signed on to voice Krypto the Superdog in an animated movie.