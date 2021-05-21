newsbreak-logo
Following Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson Has Scored Another DC Role

By Adam Holmes
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dwayne Johnson cemented himself as one of Hollywood’s top action stars a long time ago, and now he’s finally jumping into the superhero movie realm. Over a decade after he was originally lined up to play Black Adam, The Rock is finally shooting the Kahndaqian antihero’s solo movie, but now word’s come in that this won’t be his only DC role. That’s because Johnson has also signed on to voice Krypto the Superdog in an animated movie.

