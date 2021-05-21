Woman with food, drug allergy denied COVID-19 vaccine

(WENY) -- A local woman says she was turned down from getting the COVID-19 vaccine due to allergies. That woman is now sharing her story, in hopes of helping others. The woman is a Tompkins County resident and has asked WENY News to keep her identity private. For this story, we will refer to her as Lucy. Lucy tells WENY News she was denied the COVID-19 vaccine, after finding out she was allergic to an ingredient in the shot. She says it all began when she went with her husband to a local pharmacy to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Before receiving the shot, she told the pharmacist she may have food and drug allergies.