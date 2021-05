Brianna Rodriguez thought for sure she was on her way to Division II New Mexico Highlands. But the chance to play with her sister won out. Rodriguez has signed a letter of intent to play women's soccer with Westcliff, an NAIA school, in Irvine, Calif. The Granite Hills senior will join her sister, Destiny Rodriguez at the school as the two will play together at Westcliff in the fall. Brianna as a freshman and Destiny as a senior should provide Westcliff with a potent scoring combination.