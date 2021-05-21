newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Community Raises Thousands For Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan

By Kaleb Vinton
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xleSQ_0a7TDDjY00

Despite pandemic challenges, supporters came together to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Traverse City.

Altogether, they raised $150,000 in one weekend for their Bigs’ Annual Wine Event.

The event was to celebrate the impact mentoring has had on the over 360 children they serve each year.

Cecilia Chesney, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Northwestern Michigan, says it just shows how quick the community is to help children.

“It’s just a testament to the great community we [have] and how supportive they are and how supportive people are in general just of kids,” said Chesney. “So wanting to make sure that kids, the children in our community are getting what they need and that they will be successful.”

All funds raised through the sale of brunch tickets was matched 50% by the Real Estate One Charitable Foundation.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traverse City, MI
Society
State
Michigan State
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Community#Kids#Supportive People#Brunch Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
EducationPosted by
9&10 News

Little Traverse Conservancy Educating Students Through Nature

During the pandemic, Little Traverse Conservancy has been giving students an opportunity to get out of the classroom and experience nature first hand. It’s something Education Specialist Sarah Koetje says doesn’t happen enough. “I think a lot of kids don’t spend a ton of time outside anymore so I think allowing this to be incorporated in their day, having nature be apart of school, has been really powerful,” said Koetje.
MilitaryPosted by
9&10 News

WWII Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday!

An old neighbor and some bikers decided to do something very special for one World War II veteran. The Legion Riders, a group of veterans and supporters, as well as some of the Michigan State Police, got together to celebrate Ray Weber’s 100th birthday. Wow, 100 trips around the sun....
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Rotary Charities Announcing Spring Grant Cycle Recipients

Ten northern Michigan nonprofits are splitting hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money. Rotary Charities of Traverse City is announcing the ten recipients of their Spring Grant cycle. And this year the grants total $425,750. The grants are designed to support the development of community assets in the five-county Grand Traverse Region.
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
AgriculturePosted by
9&10 News

Farm Bureau Insurance To Support Kitchen Farms After Fire

Kitchen Farms, a four-generation farm located in Elmira, is a huge supplier of potatoes for the region. While everyone was able to get out of the area safely during the fire on Monday, the warehouse buildings were a total loss. According to the Mancelona Chamber of Commerce, owner Sarah Kitchen...
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

FELLOWS: Onwards and upwards in local journalism world

Since childhood, I have been a major consumer of local, national and global news. Being in a household with parents who listened to National Public Radio and kept up with current events religiously, it was easy for me to get hooked. Since those early years, my news consumption has only increased as well as broadened, deepening my love of local journalism admiration for the reporters doing the work.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Education Newsmakers: 05/17/2021

Capriana Calvachi, of Traverse City, was awarded the Academic Excellence Award in anthropology at Grand Valley State University. She graduated from Grand Traverse Academy. Rachel Anderson, of Lake Ann, received the Academic Excellence Award for educational leadership at Grand Valley State University. She previously graduated from Traverse City West Senior High School.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Blood Drive Calendar: 05/16/2021

Manistee, 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., May 17, Little River Casino Resort, 2700 Orchard Highway. Interlochen, 2:45-7 p.m., May 17, Tom’s Food Markets- Blood Bus, 9475 Market Drive. Traverse City, 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 19, Kirkbride Hall Ballroom, 700 Cottageview Drive, Suite 200. Leland, 1-6 p.m., May 19,...
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

What Were The Top 10 Baby Names In Michigan For 2020?

We've been seeing names get more and more unique over the past few years so it is always fun to see the top names for each year. As someone with a name I'm consistently told is a unique one, I always love to see what people come up with and try not to judge the names other people pick, no matter how "strange."
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Food in Brief: 05/15/2021

TRAVERSE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently donated 40,000 pounds of food to the Father Fred Foundation. The aim is to help fulfill food needs within the five-county area in northern Michigan. Asparagus event is off. EMPIRE — Empire Chamber of Commerce scrapped the Empire...
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.