Community Raises Thousands For Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan

Despite pandemic challenges, supporters came together to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Traverse City.

Altogether, they raised $150,000 in one weekend for their Bigs’ Annual Wine Event.

The event was to celebrate the impact mentoring has had on the over 360 children they serve each year.

Cecilia Chesney, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Northwestern Michigan, says it just shows how quick the community is to help children.

“It’s just a testament to the great community we [have] and how supportive they are and how supportive people are in general just of kids,” said Chesney. “So wanting to make sure that kids, the children in our community are getting what they need and that they will be successful.”

All funds raised through the sale of brunch tickets was matched 50% by the Real Estate One Charitable Foundation.