Baseball

Whew ...

tigernet.com
 2 days ago

For a minute there I thought we were going to get mercy-ruled in the top half of a first inning. By Duke. In baseball. I just asked my wife for the 75th time to go bake some cookies for Terry Don Phillips and Coach Dabo Swinney. I’d like to hope that Coach Brownell and Coach Lee do the same.

Dabo Swinney
