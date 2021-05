BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department has identified the pedestrian killed when struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning on Highway 68 in Bullhead City. The police said that Zane Zachary Crooke, 31, of Tuba City, Arizona, was killed about 5:20 a.m. while apparently walking in the roadway of eastbound Highway 68 near McCormick Boulevard. According to police reports, Crooke was struck from behind by an eastbound vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.