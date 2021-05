For Lee I believe missing the season last year may have been huge for him. Maybe because I am not sure where the manufactured runs were going to come from but I am sure pitching was going to be nasty enough to give us the opportunity to find out. I really was looking forward to seeing Stider dominate and Spiers was beyond clutch, locking everything down as our closer. It has seemed to feast and famine over the years. We have hitting but pitching would be shaky and then flip flop the following year where the pitching is there but the hits have dried up. One thing is for certain - Monte has needed to work on more offense than the long ball, all along.