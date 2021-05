The Daily Star (DS): Has there been a change of attitude overall in terms of playing shots or is that just in the Test format as we witnessed during the last Sri Lanka series?. Tamim Iqbal (TI): I always like to play my shots no matter which format I am playing. But in Test cricket when you play shots you get great value out of it considering the fielding positions because you get a lot of gaps. In ODIs or T20s, you will find a lot of players in the circle. Normally my mindset is always the same but at the same time, you have to realise which format and which role I am playing. Normally I set that by judging the pitch. Whenever I see there is grass or movement on the surface, I try to attack. I know there will be one good ball where a batsman can get out so I always try to be positive and if I am able to score a few boundaries, the opposition is forced into the back seat. Before the series, I spoke to the coach and said that I wanted to play positive because I anticipated what sort of pitch they might prepare. But it can also happen that I might get out early with that approach and when it works out, it helps me and my team. I think I should have scored more runs but whatever I did I enjoyed my batting.