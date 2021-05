Omotesando Adventure (表参道アドベンチャー) is a text adventure game where the player takes the role of an editor at a failing computer magazine that is trying to sneak into ASCII's office building while it is closed on a Sunday. The hope is that the player will somehow be able to sabotage ASCII's magazine in order to dethrone them from their popularity, giving the player's magazine the opportunity to gain prominence. If the player succeeds, he will be promoted to editor-in-chief but if he fails he will be assigned menial tasks as punishment.