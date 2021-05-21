Re: Even high school players are opting out of playing now.

When it comes to tackling something new, at one point or another you may have heard someone say, “it’s too late” or “I’m too old” or “I’m not skilled enough”. It’s not uncommon to fear feeling like a novice when it comes to starting a new hobby – especially as an adult. Between work, errands, household chores or even catching up on sleep, it may seem like there is no time for a hobby. But if you look at a hobby beyond being a time filler it can morph into a passion that gets you excited, helps you recover from a long day, gets your mind working, and most importantly, helps boost your quality of life.