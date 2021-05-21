newsbreak-logo
High School

Re: Even high school players are opting out of playing now.

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

I certainly hope dropping a year of school doesn't hurt his grades. college. He's 4'11 and 112 lbs in the sixth grade, but he'll shoot up during backyard training over the next 72 months!

High School
Education
Football
Sports
Mississippi StateDeSoto Times Today

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Mississippi high school baseball player of the week?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Mississippi high school baseball player of the week for May 10-16 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email regan@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivems.
Rome, GAhometownheadlines.com

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports. Rome Braves rained out; play 2 tonight at 5. Home stand opens Tuesday with mobile ticketing only; clear bags a must. Atlanta-Toronto updates. Model’s Lauren Akemon named girls 2A soccer player of the year. Falcons release 2021 schedule; open with Eagles. Spring high school football tonight-Saturday.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Drive-through, curbside and Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (curbside, carryout, Door Dash). Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. Rome Braves to use only mobile ticketing this year. Also, clear bag policy will be in effect and extra safety...
NFLYardbarker

Super Bowl Winning QB on Players Opting Out of OTAs

The Las Vegas Raiders voted not to attend their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this offseason. A few players wished they had that opportunity to showcase their skills to keep a spot on the main roster. Veteran quarterback Drew Stanton knows precisely how important it is to have OTAs and take...
Theater & Danceustaflorida.com

Love To… Play Tennis! The Adult Beginner Programs Churning Out New Players

When it comes to tackling something new, at one point or another you may have heard someone say, “it’s too late” or “I’m too old” or “I’m not skilled enough”. It’s not uncommon to fear feeling like a novice when it comes to starting a new hobby – especially as an adult. Between work, errands, household chores or even catching up on sleep, it may seem like there is no time for a hobby. But if you look at a hobby beyond being a time filler it can morph into a passion that gets you excited, helps you recover from a long day, gets your mind working, and most importantly, helps boost your quality of life.
Marshall County, KYPaducah Sun

Galloway closing out highly successful high school career

Time flies. But so does Sophie Galloway. Just watch her fire down a runway toward a jump pit or sprint a 100-meter stretch while gliding over hurdles. For many people, the past year seemed to slog along like molasses in the midst of a global pandemic. But in reality, it — and Galloway — continued on and at a solid clip.
Texas StatetheScore

4-star Texas commit opts out of high school senior season

Four-star running back Jaydon Blue will sit out his senior season of high school football in 2021 to prepare for college. Blue is the fifth-rated running back and the No. 82-ranked overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, according to ESPN. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound runner cited wear and tear as...
Salida, COMountain Mail

Salida opts out of Tiger Invitational

Salida track and field coach Randy Kapushion said the team decided to “opt out” of the Del Norte Tiger Invitational Friday for a variety of reasons. He said the team was dealing with several injuries, and some of the athletes wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Salida Middle School vaccine clinic Friday.
NBAEleven Warriors

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson to Enter NBA Draft, Maintain College Eligibility

Hunter Dickinson is going to test the NBA waters. The Michigan star announced on Wednesday that he has decided to go through the NBA Draft process, but is maintaining his NCAA eligibility and could potentially return to play with the Wolverines next season. As a true freshman last season, Dickinson...
Gainesville, FLWCJB

TV20 Sit-down: Gator head football coach Dan Mullen (Part One)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s been two months since the Gator football team completed spring practice and it’s still a little more than three months until the 2021 kickoff. With that in mind, it’s the ideal time to catch up with Florida head coach Dan Mullen. In part one of this four-part interview, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell chats with Mullen about the team’s performance last season, adjustments the team had to make during the pandemic, and the overview for the team following spring practice.
Utah StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Sports play of the week: Utah high school softball player jumps the fence to stop home run

Sorry, Aaron Judge. We know you got your first-ever walk-off at-bat in the Major League’s this week. The Yankees made a triple play. Cory Kluber, your no-hitter was nothing short of amazing, but this week, our play of the week goes to Utah high school softball player Olivia Taylor who put her own body on the line for the good of the team, robbing her opponent of a home run to help her Bear River high school team in the state championship game. Bear River lost the game but came back to defeat Tooele two more times to win the championship.
College Sportsaseaofblue.com

Mid-major programs opting out of games against high-major foes, per report

Mid-major programs are fed up with the high-majors poaching their top players, and it’s hard to blame them. Now, it appears some of those mid-majors are set to take action, as Jon Rothstein reports “Multiple mid-major programs are opting to not play guarantee games against high-major programs because it gives power conference teams a “free live evaluation” of future players who could move up via the transfer portal.”