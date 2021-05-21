newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly, MA

DA drops sex trafficking charges against four

By Julie Manganis Staff Writer
Salem News
 3 days ago

BEVERLY — Prosecutors have dropped an alleged human trafficking case involving a group of adults with mental disabilities, nearly two years after a judge took the unusual step of publicly questioning the reliability of the woman at the center of the case. The decision by the Essex District Attorney's office...

www.salemnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Essex, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Beverly, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Salem, MA
Government
Beverly, MA
Crime & Safety
Essex, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Beverly, MA
Government
City
Essex, MA
Salem, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Drugstore#Attorneys#Drug Trafficking#Sex Abuse#Drug Abuse#Da#Kenel Cadet#Salem Superior Court#The District Attorney#Gps#Essex District Attorney#Prosecution#Domestic Abuse#Bail#Police#Missing Court#Officer#Motions#Cross Examination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Human Trafficking
Related
Lawrence, MABoston Globe

Alleged getaway driver in fatal Lawrence shooting held on bail

A 22-year-old Lawrence man was ordered held on $15,000 bail Monday afternoon, after he allegedly drove the car that fled the scene of a fatal shooting in the city on Friday, according to Essex District Attorney’s office. Francisco Jose Tejada Torres was arraigned on a charge of accessory after the...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.
Swampscott, MASalem News

Liquor store robbery suspect indicted

SWAMPSCOTT — A Newton man who may have mulled over the wine selection a bit too long after police say he held up a Swampscott liquor store has been indicted. Christopher Hoffman, 35, of 924 Washington St. is scheduled to be in Salem Superior Court on June 25 for arraignment on one count of unarmed robbery. He had previously pleaded not guilty to a similar charge in Lynn District Court following his arrest.
Lawrence, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

DA identifies backyard Lawrence shooting victim

LAWRENCE — A shooting victim found dead in a backyard Friday morning has been identified as a 25-year-old Lawrence man. Edward Javier was pronounced dead after his body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the backyard at 461 Haverhill St., according to Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Ipswich, MASalem News

Ipswich police charge Salem man in drug case

IPSWICH — Ipswich police have charged a Salem man with cocaine trafficking and distribution of fentanyl following a two-month investigation. In a press release, the department announced that Jason Martinez, 40, of 248 Washington St., Apt. 10, was arrested Thursday morning. In addition to cocaine trafficking and distribution of fentanyl,...
Lawrence, MANECN

1 Dead in Lawrence Shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Lawrence police responded to a Haverhill Street address for a report of a body in the backyard, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. When they arrived, they found a dead male with apparent gunshot wounds. U.S. &...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Police/Fire

In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:. 11:55 p.m.: Colin Normand was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property, and resisting arrest after police were dispatched to Pratty's Cape Ann Vets at 10 Parker St. for a report of a fight taking place outside. Officers arrived to find two vehicles parked in the middle of Parker Street facing East Main Street and several individuals in the street yelling at each other. Police immediately noticed that one man, lated identified as Normand showed signs of being drunk, was barefoot and leaning back and forth on this feet while he spoke. Normand and another man told police they were leaving in Pratty's when an argument started with people in a passing car. Another person said that Normand grabbed and smashed a phone, which police said Normand confirmed. Police then spoke with the other group, who had a similar story. They said that Normand and others were seemingly "play fighting" in the street and that Normand threw his shoes at a taxi. Police then told Normand and the others that they could leave but that Normand would be receiving a summons to court on a charge of malicious destruction of property. Police said Normand became irate that he was being charged and began yelling expletives as a crowd gathered outside the bar watching. When told he was being arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, police said he resisted. While police placed Normand into the cruiser, he yelled at the cops they were dead and that "I'm going to end you."
Lawrence, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Man found dead in Lawrence yard

LAWRENCE — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a Haverhill Street yard Friday morning. A deceased male with "apparent gunshot wounds" was found in the backyard at 461 Haverhill St., according to Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. The identity of the...
Salem, MAGloucester Daily Times

Tucker files bill to amend DUI law after court ruling

SALEM — A North Shore lawmaker and former police chief has filed a bill to amend language in the state’s drunken driving law, after the state’s highest court recently ruled that police — even with a court warrant — cannot collect blood samples from suspected drunk drivers if the driver does not want to submit to a test.
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Byfield woman loses license for 2 years after head-on crash

ROWLEY – A Byfield woman who admitted she was drunk when she crashed her car head-on into another one on Route 1 earlier this year lost her driver's license for two years on Thursday after pleading guilty to a second drunken driving offense in Newburyport District Court. The woman, Elizabeth...
Salisbury, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Salisbury woman accused of breaking into house as family watched TV

SALISBURY – A local woman with a lengthy criminal history is back in trouble with the law after police say she broke into an Lincoln Avenue home Monday while a mother and two of her daughters were watching television, according to Newburyport District Court records. Ashley Bouchard, 33, of 82...
Manchester-by-the-sea, MAmsonewsports.com

(Audio) Police Chief: Local Man Arraigned in Salem District Court on Charges Relating to Stabbing in Manchesterbythesea

MANCHESTERBYTHESEA – Manchesterbythesea police Chief Todd Fitzgerald spoke with MSO News today and had an update on the stabbing incident that took place Sunday night:. Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Charge Area Man Following Stabbing. May 10, 2021 by Jordan Mayblum. MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — Chief Todd Fitzgerald reports that the Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department has...
Salem, MASalem News

Officials call attention to swastika found at Salem High

SALEM — School officials say they are looking into an incident in which a swastika was found drawn in a Salem High School bathroom earlier this week. During a routine Facebook live event Wednesday afternoon, Salem Superintendent Steve Zrike announced that officials are looking into the incident and sought to immediately notify the high school community as a means to voice its opposition to the hateful act.
Essex County, MAHaverhill Gazette

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Police: Local men filled trash bags with clothes, ran from store. Two Haverhill men carrying trash bags entered the Marshalls store in Newburyport's Market Basket Plaza recently and stuffed about $1,600 worth of clothes into the bags before running out of the store, according to an Essex County prosecutor. Police...
Peabody, MASalem News

Area Police Logs

A Broad Street caller reported, at 2:30 p.m., that his ex-wife accessed his personal email account and sent all of his personal information to his mother. A caller reported to police at 3 p.m., from the vicinity of the Brown School, 150 Lynn St., that someone had been hit by a vehicle. The officer reported there were no injuries and the party refused medical attention.
Manchester-by-the-sea, MABoston Globe

Man stabbed in Manchester-by-the-Sea; suspect arrested

A man in his 30s was stabbed multiple times while inside a vehicle in Manchester-by-the-Sea Sunday and police in the North Shore town said they have a suspect in custody. The motive for the violent incident that left the victim with non-life-threatening wounds was not disclosed. Chief Todd Fitzgerald said...