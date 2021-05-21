newsbreak-logo
Ora’s in the house . . .

 2 days ago

Sorta simple this year...so last minute I called Strossner's in Greenville and asked them if I could get a cake decorated and pick it up by 2. They said they had several to pick from and to come anytime. Well sirs, I got over there and they had a delicious looking all chocolate one that was really calling my name.....But, knowing my bride...I passed it up and selected the strawberry one.....I picked up a quick arrangement of flowers and set it up for Mrs. Spud....And boys! You won't believe it but she walked in from work with a small cake she had picked up for me.....

Key West, FLsmokesignalsnews.com

Counting toes at Maggie’s House

As the story goes, Ernest Hemingway, a passionate cat lover, was gifted with a special cat by a ship’s captain in 1933. Snowball was a unique feline in that he possessed extra toes - he was a polydactyl cat. Polydactyl cats are born with an abnormal, dominant genetic mutation called polydactylism. The gene is somewhat common and even though it is passed on it does not always produce kittens with extra toes. Snowball, however, went on to produce many litters of polydactyl kittens. As many as 50 of his descendants are living the life of luxury today, spoiled and pampered by the staff at the Hemingway Home Museum in Key West, Florida.
Facebook101wkqx.com

Whose Karen Is It?

A Northsider is upon us. This Karen is pissed that people are making memories that will last a lifetime. They’re asking that in the future, America’s pastime be left to adults. Where do you think this Karen is from? The conversation lives on Facebook!
Franklin, PADerrick

Swingin' good time

Franklin resident Amanda Roddy's constant smile and laughter said it all as she and 1-year-old daughter Danika enjoyed their time on one of the swings in Franklin's Riverfront Park on Thursday. Meanwhile, sons 4-year-old Jaxson and 3-year-old Archer, and daughter 7-year-old Sophia played near where their mother and baby sister...
tigernet.com

The Versatile Cane

Several years ago I bought a cane when I realized I needed one to steady my walking. That $25.investment has served many useful purposes. One of the major problems when one reaches an advanced age is falling In that respect, the cane has served me well. But it's all of those other things one learns to utilize a cane to it's full potential that makes it such a versatile item. For example, if someone is trying to steal you wallet or kidnap you, the cane can become a lethal weapon.
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Art Challenge Issued

Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department presents an art challenge for children 12 and under. “Think about what you love about the summer and paint it,” says a spokesman. Entries submitted by 5 p.m. on June 23 will receive a prize. Submit by emailing bsampson@southernpines.net. For more information, call (910)...
Petstribuneledgernews.com

Mother Cat And Her Kittens Take In A New Family Member | The Dodo

A terrified mother cat finally warms up to rescuers and takes in a stray kitten. For updates on other rescues, follow Cats of San Bernardino on Facebook: https://thedo.do/catssanbernardino, and Instagram: https://thedo.do/catsofsanbernardino. Special thanks to Tasha for fostering Michelin and her kittens, you can keep up with her other fosters on Instagram: http://thedo.do/toebeantales.
Lifestyleathriftymom.com

Trampoline WaterWhirl

ORDER HERE–> ThrillZoo Trampoline WaterWhirl – Kids Fun Summer Outdoor Water Park Game Sprinkler – Waterpark Toys for Boys Girls and Adults – Trampoline Accessories Included – Toy Attaches on Safety Net Pole. PERFECT for birthday parties or big groups. Imagine setting this up for your kid’s party. The kids...
Lifestylehometownjournal.org

HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY!

This past Saturday the Home Town Journal was invited to a very special birthday for local resident Rose Ginda. Rose is celebrating her 100th birthday and her family and friends made sure it was the greatest party ever. We came up to the house to see a huge water slide, games of cornhole, and a sea of people in green t-shirts. We found the matriarch of the family at a table in the shade of the garage donning a set of happy birthday deely-boppers and a huge smile! She greeted each of her many guests while she enjoyed the fellowship of so much of her family. We found out that the green t-shirts were specially ordered by one of the relatives from New York. The entire family was given a t-shirt to celebrate this milestone birthday, including t-shirts sent to the handful of family members that couldn't make it. These shirts were sent to Germany, California, Las Vegas, Indiana, Kansas, and New York! There were also two homemade cakes that were driven across the country from Kansas that were better than any store bought cake you can find! Rose's family includes six children, eighteen grandchildren, and fifty great-grands that both love and respect her. But what connects this large group of people, more than just family roots, is their deep foundation of faith. In fact, Rose would equate her longevity directly to her love of the Lord. She knows she is here because of God and wants all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to live the same! We would like to thank Marvin and Nancy Griffis for the special invitation and making us feel like we were part of the family. Mostly, however, we want to wish Rose a happy hundredth birthday to be enjoyed all year long!
Violent CrimesTelegraph

Why thousands of women are walking today, in memory of Julia James

This Sunday morning, as many of us lace up walking boots or pull on wellies, as we untangle the lead and clip it on to the dog, even as we step outside, pull up our collars a little and eye the clouds, we’ll be taking a moment to think about Julia James. And then at 10am, along with hundreds of fellow dog-walkers around the world, we’ll be marking Julia’s passing with a minute’s silence, before heading off for the morning’s exercise.
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Family Funfair

Manchester’s favourite holiday fun fair returns with a spectacular of carousels and candy floss to Platt Fields with over 20 rides and attractions. Organisers of Manchester’s favourite holiday fun fair are promising a great value day out for families of the City when for the first time in over two years the spectacular of carousels and candy floss returns to Platt Fields for the school holidays with over 20 rides and attractions.
Arcata, CAEureka Times-Standard

Dancing on the Plaza

Shoshanna dances at the second Sanctuary creative arts festival Sunday on the Arcata Plaza. The event featured nearly two dozen vendors selling handmade goods, paintings, pottery, fabrics and other locally created products. For more information about the Sanctuary, go to https://sanctuaryarcata.org.
Animalswmcactionnews5.com

Dog left in dumpster reunites with her rescuers

JUPITER, Fla. (WPTV) – Six months after she was left in a South Florida dumpster, Lola is reunited with her rescuers. The folks at Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch began the recovery process for the emaciated dog, but so much has happened since then. “Oh, she is so beautiful...
Flower Mound, TXfamilyeguide.com

Flour Shop Camps

Join us for 4 days full of learning, baking, crafts, and fun! Each day your little baker will bring home a dessert they created along with activities and crafts. Ages: 7 and up. Camp Dates:. June 8-11 June 15-18 June 22-25 July 13-16 July 20-23 August 3-6 Camp runs 9am-1pm...
RecipesKankakee Daily Journal

Secret pal revealing, and remembering sister Susan; deep-fired morels recipe

My husband, Joe, and I and son Kevin spent last weekend at daughter Susan’s house. Our community sets up “secret pals” for widows, widowers, people with disabilities, etc. This means Susan has had a secret pal since December. Secret pals send gifts to their receiver for a year. Usually they go from May to May, and then they reveal themself. Last weekend, they had a secret pal revealing for this past year’s 30-plus secret pals. They said Susan could bring someone along to be with her, so she asked me if I would. At about 8:30 a.m., Susan and her children, Jennifer and Ryan, and I were picked up by an Amish driver, along with others, and taken to a family’s home. We were served a delicious meal that was prepared by all the secret pals. The menu consisted of barbeque chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, various salads, cheese, various pies, ice cream, coffee and punch.
Otsego County, NYallotsego.com

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

MEMORIAL BBQ – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Come out for Wayne Balnis Jr. memorial BBQ. Will feature live music, chicken dinner, drinks, raffle, more. All proceeds go to American Heart and West Oneonta Volunteer Fire Department of which Waynes was a 26 year member. Open to public. Sloans N.Y. Grill, 337 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-267-4779 or visit www.facebook.com/sloansnygrill/
West Peoria, ILPeoria Journal Star

Hit by COVID-19 in December, West Peoria family celebrates Christmas in May

WEST PEORIA — If Dr. Seuss were writing this story, it could be called, "How the COVID Stole Christmas." And just like the Grinch version, this tale has a happy ending. Tracy Carson and Jason Breymeier lost a big chunk of Christmas 2020 to COVID-19. So, on Saturday, the couple invited over a houseful of kin and threw a belated celebration with all the trimmings, including a tree, presents, cookies, outdoor lights and at least one ugly yuletide sweater.
Fort Myers, FLWINKNEWS.com

Beloved miniature train to chug once again at Lakes Park

All aboard for a special reopening! The miniature train at Lakes Park in south Fort Myers reopens this weekend after more than a year of a pandemic shutdown. Rides begin again Sunday. A ticket is good for a one-mile ride and people of all ages enjoy the journey around the park. The volunteers who run it missed the smiling faces while the ride was closed.