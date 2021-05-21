newsbreak-logo
Indian River County, FL

Interstate 95 reopens in Indian River County following 1,600-acre Tree Frog Wildfire

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large and fast-growing wildfire fueled by dry, windy conditions in Fellsmere closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Indian River-Brevard County line Friday. A voluntary evacuation order was lifted at around 7:45 p.m. Southbound lanes were closed earlier but reopened just before 6 p.m. Two northbound lanes...

