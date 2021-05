There doesn't appear to be an end in sight for the rift between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Rodgers, who is under contract through the 2023 season, wants out of Green Bay while the Packers are adamant he won't be traded. The Packers are trying to salvage their relationship with the reigning NFL MVP. One thing that could reportedly appease Rodgers is Brian Gutekunst's removal as Packers general manager. Gutekunst's job doesn't seem to be in jeopardy. Here are the key upcoming dates regarding the dispute.